The interior of the Kerr County tax office is closed to the public until further notice, but staff handling business over the phone.
The closure is "due to COVID-19," according to a press release from the office today.
Effective immediately, there's also no requirement for a title application to be submitted within a specified time, according to the press release. This means the delinquent transfer penalty does not apply to any title application submitted between March 16 and 60 days after the state provides notice that normal titling services have resumed. Title applications submitted delinquently after 60 days from the state notice will not be assessed a penalty for any period associated with the waiver.
Vehicle registration renewals can be handled mailed to:
KERR COUNTY TAX OFFICE
700 MAIN ST., STE 124
KERRVILLE, TX 78028
Phone numbers and driver's license number should be included on mailed checks. Renewals can be made over the phone at 830-792-2241. Renewals over the phone can be made with a debit or credit card, but there's a 2.4% fee. Renewals also can be placed in the drop box at the entrance to the office in the courthouse, 700 Main St. Renewals also can be handled online here.
For property tax questions, call 830-792-2243. To pay property taxes, put payment in the drop box at the office entrance, and include phone numbers on checks, or pay over the phone.
Anyone with questions can call the county at 830-792-2242.
