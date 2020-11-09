Texas Girls Coaches Association
2020 Pre-Season Basketball Poll
Class 1A
1. Nazareth
2. Dodd City
3. Lipan
4. Veribest
5. Sands
6. Chireno
7. Rankin
8. May
9. Saltillo
10. Moulton
Class 2A
1. Gruver
2. Muenster
3. Weimar
4. Mason
5. Ropes
6. Martins Mill
7. Panhandle
8. San Saba
9. Lipan
10. Vega
Class 3A
1. Shallowater
2. Fairfield
3. Poth
4. Brock
5. Bushland
6. Wall
7. Winnsboro
8. Idalou
9. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill
10. Luling
Class 4A
1. Argyle
2. Canyon
3. Hardin-Jefferson
4. Dallas Lincoln
5. Fredericksburg
6. LaGrange
7. Bridgeport
8. Houston Yates
9. Decatur
10. Beeville Jones
Class 5A
1. Frisco Liberty
2. Amarillo
3. Cedar Park
4. Pflugerville Hendrickson
5. San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial
6. Mansfield Timberview
7. College Station
8. Kerrville Tivy
9. Fort Bend Hightower
10. Georgetown
Class 6A
1. Duncanville
2. Cypress Creek
3. Converse Judson
4. South Grand Prairie
5. Cibolo Steele
6. Cedar Park Vista Ridge
7. Plano
8. Arlington Martin
9. Austin Lake Travis
10. Humble Summer Creek
