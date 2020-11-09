Texas Girls Coaches Association

2020 Pre-Season Basketball Poll

 

Class 1A

1.  Nazareth

2.  Dodd City

3.  Lipan

4.  Veribest

5.  Sands

6.  Chireno

7.  Rankin

8.  May

9.  Saltillo

10. Moulton

 

Class 2A

1.  Gruver

2.  Muenster

3.  Weimar

4.  Mason

5.  Ropes

6.  Martins Mill

7.  Panhandle

8.  San Saba

9.  Lipan

10. Vega

 

Class 3A

1.  Shallowater

2.  Fairfield

3.  Poth

4.  Brock

5.  Bushland

6.  Wall

7.  Winnsboro

8.  Idalou

9.  Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill

10. Luling

 

Class 4A

1.  Argyle

2.  Canyon

3.  Hardin-Jefferson

4.  Dallas Lincoln

5.  Fredericksburg

6.  LaGrange

7.  Bridgeport

8.  Houston Yates

9.  Decatur

10. Beeville Jones

 

Class 5A

1.  Frisco Liberty

2.  Amarillo

3.  Cedar Park

4.  Pflugerville Hendrickson

5.  San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial

6.  Mansfield Timberview

7.  College Station

8.  Kerrville Tivy

9.  Fort Bend Hightower

10. Georgetown

 

Class 6A

1.  Duncanville

2.  Cypress Creek

3.  Converse Judson

4.  South Grand Prairie

5.  Cibolo Steele

6.  Cedar Park Vista Ridge

7.  Plano

8.  Arlington Martin

9.  Austin Lake Travis

10. Humble Summer Creek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.