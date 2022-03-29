The Hill Country will experience a brief period of higher humidity Tuesday. Winds continue gusting up to 25 mph during the day.
Elevated fire dangers exist despite the higher humidity due to strong wind gusts.
MORE CLOUDS, GUSTY WINDS
Tuesday offers more cloud cover and higher humidity across the area.
High temperatures are tricky due to anticipated low clouds across the region. They should attempt to burn off during the afternoon hours.
Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s for most areas.
South winds will be gusty all day at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts over 30 mph cannot be ruled out.
LATE NIGHT STORMS?
Once again, the Kerrville area is on the fringe of a line of thunderstorms that should track across Texas late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning.
A cold front will push across the area after midnight. The frontal system brings a squall line across Central Texas. It appears that the central and southern half of the HIll Country will be on the tail end of this storm complex. This could leave some areas high and dry.
Locations north and east have the highest chance of seeing storms toward daybreak Wednesday.
Storms could be strong with some hail and wind gusts over 40 mph.
Lows remain in the 60s most of the night, falling into the 50s early Wednesday morning.
South winds become west at 20 to 30 mph.
WINDY WITH HIGH FIRE DANGERS WEDNESDAY
Any precipitation that falls early Wednesday morning is expected to track well to our east during the day. We are left with very dry air and high fire dangers.
West winds increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
The combination of very dry air, strong winds, warm temperatures and the ongoing drought should create favorable conditions for rapidly spreading grass fires and wildfires.
COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Fair skies and colder temperatures are expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Low temperatures drop to between 35 and 40 degrees.
Winds taper off toward midnight.
MONTH OF MARCH ENDS DRY
The final day of March offers sunshine with warm daytime highs around 80 degrees.
