Saturday weather
NWS-NOAA-WPC

Dry weather is in the forecast across the Hill Country this weekend. High pressure should keep the region chilly at night and warm during the day.

 

SUNSHINE SATURDAY

Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday with low humidity in place. High temperatures manage to warm to near 80 degrees after a chilly start in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning.

Temperatures during the afternoon will run 40 to 45 degrees warmer than the morning low.  

Winds return to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

 

COOL SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and cool temperatures continue Saturday night. Overnight lows fall into the lower and middle 40s with winds becoming light and variable overnight.

 

MORE OF THE SAME SUNDAY

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast Sunday. The airmass remains very dry. High temperatures warm into the lower 80s.

South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Elevated fire dangers exist Sunday afternoon.

 

COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK

Models show a stronger cold front on the way during the work week ahead.

Highs may hold in the 50s and 6’s by Thursday and Friday. A few showers are possible by the middle of next week.

