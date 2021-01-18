The Comfort Deer were without Erin Alt and Leslie Perez-Villa Saturday dropping a district contest against Llano 40-34.
The Deer battled Llano to a 6-6 tie after the first period before taking a lead into the locker room 19-17 at the half.
The third quarter was costly.
Llano outscored Comfort 12-4 ending up with a 29-23 lead after three.
Both teams scored 11 points in the final quarter making the final score 40-34 in favor of Llano.
Shay Rodriguez led the Deer in scoring with 15 points.
Ashlynn Rodriguez scored 7 points and Kallie Doss added 6 more.
Katie Haffner, Daniela Hernandez and Meghan Davis rounded out scoring for the Deer.
The Deer fall to 6-12 overall, 1-2 in district play.
Comfort hosts Ingram Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.