Terry William Rosenbusch, 56, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Terry was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, to parents, Kermit Rosenbusch and Cordella Boultinghouse.
Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his mother, Cordella Wagner, and stepfather, Preston Wagner of Kerrville; brothers, Randall and wife, Sonya Rosenbusch of Harper, Texas, and Timothy Rosenbusch of Kerrville, Texas; sister, Kim and husband, Scott Bingham of South Carolina; daughter, Annalynn Ottmers of Stonewall; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Rosenbusch; brothers, Kermit Dwayne and Troy Rosenbusch; nephew, Jacob Rosenbusch; and brother-in-law, Lee Welch.
Terry was a great mechanic and loved fishing and hunting. He loved his family and friends, and his dog Micky, who never left his side from the time she was born.
Terry passed on the same date as his brother, Troy, 43 years later.
He had a huge heart and had a great sense of humor. He always had a way to make you laugh. If we were having a bad day and Terry was around, he would brighten your day.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
A GOFUNDME account has been set up through Kim Bingham’s Facebook page to help assist with funeral costs; please contact the family for more information.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
