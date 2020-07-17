At least one school in Kerr County will have to delay the start of fall sports.
While the UIL still hasn’t made a decision about the start time of fall athletics for public schools, Our Lady of the Hills is a member of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, which announced Friday that it’s delaying workouts for all fall sports until at least Sept. 8.
TAPPS is the first high school governing body to make a decision about fall athletics.
The UIL is expected to make a decision Monday.
OLH athletic director Chris Ramirez said he is just grateful that TAPPS is trying to salvage the fall sports season, considering many of his athletes weren’t able to play their respective sports in the spring.
“I am sure there will be people who won’t be happy with (TAPPS’ decision) and people who have some questions about it,” Ramirez said. “I just look at the big picture, and I am glad all of our athletes will get to play as it stands right now. I am glad they will have the opportunity to have the season and a push for the playoffs. We had a lot of athletes who had a taste of what it was like to have their seasons taken from them in spring. I am really glad, as of right now, we have some options for them to be able to play fall sports.”
According to TAPPS new guidelines, the Hawks can begin practicing in full pads on Sept. 15 and can play their first football game on Sept. 28.
The volleyball team can begin scrimmaging Sept. 14 and play its first game on Sept. 21.
OLH began a strength and conditioning camp in June, but decided to halt the program three weeks later when Kerr County experienced a spike in coronavirus cases. Ramirez said school administrators are working on a plan to safely resume strength and conditioning camp before practices begin Sept. 8.
“I have visited with my principal (Therese Schwarz) and we are going to formulate a new plan on when we can resume workouts and how we can do that and what’s the best way to do that for our athletes of every sport,” Ramirez said. “I think the best thing we can do is look at it closely and put a plan forth where it is going to keep us in shape and get us ready for the upcoming season.”
