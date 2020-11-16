Blanche Lorraine Schnare
March 1920 - November 2020
Blanche Lorraine Schnare, 100, of Kerrville, TX passed from this life on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
She was born in Clarinda, Iowa on March 6, 1920 to parents, Adam and Scycillyon (Dickerson) Miller. She was the youngest of six children in her family and spent her formative years in the Iowa School System, her parents as her teachers, she graduated high school in Dana, Iowa, than followed her five siblings to Iowa State College.
She met her husband Bill, while attending college. Following graduation, they married and moved to Dayton, Ohio where he was employed as a Civil Servant for the United States Air Corp, and after 20 years in Ohio, he was transferred to Edwards Air Force Base in California where the family resided in Lancaster, California for the remainder of his 34 year career. Blanche sold real estate in Ohio and California.
Raising a family was Blanche’s greatest joy, two sons and a daughter; she took pride in all of her children’s activities and accomplishments especially her son’s athletic games with a passion. Blanche led many organizations including, Eastern Star, Lions Club and president of Assistance League of California. Bill and Blanche enjoyed their membership in the United Methodist Church. In retirement, starting in 1972, Blanche and Bill spent six months touring Europe, followed by four years exploring the United States and Canada, “on the road” as their only address. They finally settled in Kerrville, TX as their retirement destination and built their home. Blanche began many hobbies including a talent in oil paintings of the beautiful Texas Hill Country. She hosted many events in her home, the highlight for the year was the large Kentucky Derby Day party. She truly enjoyed entertaining friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Scycillyon Miller; 3 sisters and 2 brothers; and her beloved husband of 73 years Bill Schnare.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, daughter, Annabeth Skaggs and sons, Terry (Frances) Schnare and John (Pam) Schnare; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Glenn) Hayes; Dr. Cayce (Richard) Paddock; Cory Schnare; Rob Schnare and Kelly (Andrew) Hook along with thirteen great grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held at the First United Methodist Church, where Blanche will be intered.
In lieu of flowers your prayers and thoughts are welcome. Contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The family appreciates the care that Peterson Hospice provided for Blanche in her final days.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
