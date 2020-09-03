Peterson Health said two people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and one person was admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center due to the virus.
While the numbers have fallen, Kerr County is still averaging about one new case per day and the hospitalizations have shifted this week enough to allow PRMC to allow restricted visits.
Kerr County has had a total of 452 total cases since the pandemic began. In Texas, the number of new cases fell to 3,899, but there were another 221 deaths reported on Thursday — pushing the state past 13,000 deaths since the virus landed here in March.
Kerr County's death toll remains at nine.
Gov. Greg Abbott hinted this week that looser restrictions may be coming as trends improve. On Twitter, Abbott singled out hospitalizations as the most important decline in numbers but has not elaborated on what steps may be next. Bars remain closed in Texas, and restaurants are still operating under partial capacity.
