The Center Point Pirates have battled adversity all season this year.
Johnson City came to town and defeated the Pirates 57-42, but the game was closer than the score indicates.
With each game, the Pirates have been edging closer to an elusive victory.
Johnson City went bucket-to-bucket with Center Point in the first quarter and the Eagles led 12-10 after the first period.
The Pirates turned the tables in the second quarter outscoring Johnson City 12-11.
With the Eagles on top 23-22 at the half, the Pirates continued battling hard in the third period.
The game remained close with Johnson City on top 37-30 after three.
Center Point ran out of gas in the final period and Johnson City went on a 20-12 run to close out the game.
Nick Zuercher led the Pirates in scoring with a total of 17 points.
Zuercher shot 43% shooting 7-of-16 on the night and crashed the boards for a total of 19 rebounds for the Pirates.
As a team, the Pirates had 35 total rebounds on the night.
Tyler Kelly scored 11 points and shot 57% on the night including two 3-pointers.
Logan Burley scored in double digits with a total of 10 points including 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.
Clay Vincent rounded out scoring with a total of four points for the Pirates.
