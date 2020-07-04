The Fourth of July prove to be another record day for the state of Texas when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic with a record number of new cases.
The state recorded more than 8,200 new cases on Saturday, with more than 7,900 hospitalized. In Kerr County, numbers have not been updated by Peterson Health due to the holiday weekend, but the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 57 people have now recovered from the virus here. The last official count for Kerr County was 119 cases with two deaths.
The death toll in the state crossed over the 2,600 threshold.
However, it's the increasing number of people hospitalized that continues to concern state officials.
“We’re very concerned,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told the Texas Tribune on Monday. “I’m not blaming the governor for anything, but since the governor opened up Texas, the numbers have been escalating, and … they’re at the point where we’re getting close to capping out on our hospital capacity.”
Over the last six days, Texas has averaged more than 350 new hospitalizations per day. In the San Antonio area of DSHS, which includes Kerr County, there are 125 ICU beds to treat critically ill patients. The region now has more than 1,200 people hospitalized.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott, during an interview with Univision, said he might be rethinking plans to open the state’s public schools for in-person classes this fall, after state officials said last month that it would be safe.
“If COVID is so serious, it may mean that students are having to learn from home through a distance learning program, something like the use of Zoom or FaceTime or other strategies where a teacher in real time will have the means to speak with a student, a student will be able to speak with other students, and it will replicate the class setting as much as possible,” he said.
State officials have delayed the release of public health guidelines for in-person instruction as cases have continued to rise. But a draft version last month showed they were planning to leave safety regulations up to individual school districts instead of issuing mandates.
(The Texas Tribune contributed to this report)
