How many people in Texas have coronavirus?
There have been at least 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Texas.
The largest numbers of cases have mostly been centered in the Houston area, in North Texas and in San Antonio. All five of the state's most populous urban areas have cases.
Have any Texans died?
Yes. There have been at least seven coronavirus-related deaths as of March 22.
Is coronavirus spreading person to person in Texas?
Yes. That has prompted Abbott to promise more testing capacity and urge Texans to practice social distancing, something health experts and local officials have also promoted. Community spread, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as the “occurrence of cases for which the source of infection is unknown,” has prompted school districts and colleges across the state to suspend classes, move to online courses or cancel the remainder of the school year. Community spread has also spurred local officials throughout the state to prohibit in-person dining and close bars and clubs.
How will the disruptions affect the state's economy?
Experts say it's too soon to predict the full economic fallout of coronavirus' massive disruptions to regular life and commerce. But entire industries are facing dramatic revenue drops, and Texas business owners are already feeling the financial pain of event cancellations and social distancing. Experts also fear COVID-19 will hurt trade in the state.
Restaurant owners asked the state to waive or postpone February's monthly sales taxes, but officials declined, citing the need for revenue to help hospitals and emergency services resond. To combat the economic devastation, Gov. Greg Abbott announced small businesses can apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a long-term, low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But the commercial disruption of social distancing has raised more questions than answers for Texans whose jobs have been affected.
What is Texas' testing capacity?
Texas appears to be lagging behind other populous states in testing for COVID-19.
So far, public testing is available in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, and Abbott has promised mass testing by March 20. He said he expects the state to start testing 10,000 people weekly and is expecting 15,000 test kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
