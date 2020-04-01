Fewer than 20 employees will be on the Schreiner University campus at any given time starting Thursday as the institution takes the next step in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
President Charlie McCormick announced that only essential employees should report to campus. The move came as the university transitioned to Level 4 of its Emergency Preparedness Plan after Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tuesday executive order.
Level 4 limits the campus to only essential personnel who are responsible for finance, security and technology, among other key areas, according to the news release.
In his order, Abbott called for social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household to be minimized "except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services."
“As an institution of higher education that is delivering virtual instruction, we are identified as providing an ‘essential’ service so we will remain operational,” McCormick said, according to the news release.
“For all practical purposes, the campus is closed to day-to-day activities, and employees should work from home,” McCormick said. “Thank you for your extraordinary service to Schreiner University and its students. It is my sincere hope that very soon we will find ourselves together again—in classrooms, residence halls, the Diner, and the Event Center. That will be a happy day. It will take us some while to get there but keep heading towards that moment.”
The Level 4 status for Schreiner University is expected through the end of April. All online classes will continue as previously described.
Schreiner also joined a long list of universities from around the country that will no longer be using SAT and ACT test scores as criteria for admission decisions for first-time freshmen for the fall 2020 semester.
