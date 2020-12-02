Following the resignation of Mark Bosma and the abolition of the position he held as city administrator for Ingram, the city council decided Police Chief Byron Griffin will be directly accountable to the council rather than to the mayor.
The council abolished the city administrator position at Tuesday's meeting, where a “restructuring of city administrative offices and police department" was on the agenda. This agenda item and rumors of big changes for the police department led to a number of Ingram police officers and their supporters attending the meeting to express opposition to any extreme changes to the department. Ingram ISD Superintendent Robert Templeton also addressed the council on the topic and opposed any change that would decrease the police department's effectiveness and impair its ability to adequately protect the city's children.
The only change the council made was to have Griffin answerable to the council, rather than to the mayor. Griffin, opposing this change, told the council he didn't want several bosses and worried the department's operations would be impaired if he had to respond to inquiries from individual council members should they have questions or concerns about law enforcement matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.