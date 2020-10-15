If all the political signs and weekend vehicle trains weren’t enough of an indicator of local enthusiasm for this political season, the actual voter turnout has removed all doubt.
Only six counties in Texas have had higher voter turnout than Kerr County so far, according to the latest figures available from the state. Of Kerr County’s 37,761 registered voters, 11.51% had cast ballots as of Tuesday, the first day of early voting.
“Far as I know, that is a record turnout for the first day,” said Nadene Alford, who oversees elections for the county. She said 1,706 people voted in Kerrville and 494 voted in Ingram on Tuesday, for a total of 2,200 in-person voters. With mail-in voters, Kerr County had more than 4,000 people vote on the first day. Wednesday figures weren’t available as of press deadline.
The Hill Country Youth Event Center, Kerrville’s early voting location, was abuzz with activity Tuesday and Wednesday as people arrived to make their voices heard in what many said is the most important election of their lives.
“I would say that previously I’d always voted — every since I could — but really I have not been as passionate or politically invested in previous elections, because the nature of this election — just truly the outcome is going to impact us all in very significant ways,” said Sara Whitten, who voted Wednesday with her husband, Garrett. They live in Kerrville and have two young children.
“The outcome of the decisions that we’re making politically are going to affect our children and going to really shape the world they’re living in,” she said.
She and her husband, who work as youth pastors at a local church, encouraged their fellow citizens to do research and explore a variety of sources before heading to the polls.
“It is very easy to take somebody’s opinion or take one thing that you’ve heard and get a potentially distorted view of what’s going on,” Sara Whitten said.
Along with others at the youth event center on Wednesday, Kerrville resident Helen Herd agreed that it’s a critical election season during a very tense time.
“There’s so much division right now,” said Herd, who spent much of the day campaigning at the center parking lot for various candidates she supports.
Herd, who retired from a job in information systems management, expressed dismay over having to “walk on eggshells” with family members who disagree politically, and lamented that she’s had friends who stopped speaking to her due to her political beliefs.
“There’s no need for that,” Herd said.
But Herd and Sara Whitten, along with others that day, agreed it’s important to be able to interact in a civil manner and learn from one another’s differences.
“It’s an important time to be open, especially with your children and your family, about your beliefs and what you support and why,” Sara Whitten said.
Whatever the topic, being willing to be momentarily uncomfortable and engage with someone who disagrees creates the opportunity for personal growth and can even bring people closer together, observed Mario Garcia, who was on-hand at the event center on behalf of his son, Roman, who’s running for city council. He said people need to let one another speak freely, hear one another out, maintain relationships and be kind — even if it means still loving that black-sheep uncle who might make off-color jokes.
“I’m very hopeful,” Garcia said. “I just truly believe that once you sit down and talk to somebody, you realize ‘Hey, we can get along.’”
Growing up as Hispanic boy in a mostly white town with lots of retired people didn’t weaken his bonds with the community of Kerrville or deprive him of mentors, Garcia indicated.
“The community molded me, It took me under its wing, it coached me in baseball … you can’t just throw it away,” Gracia said.
Also expressing optimism about the future was Center Point resident Gregory Noller, a retired sergeant major of the U.S. Army Signal Corps who cast his ballot on Wednesday in Kerrville.
“After 25 years in the Army, I’m pretty hopeful for the future of the country,” Noller said.
He had some harsh words for politicians, however, saying they’ll “say anything and do anything” to get elected and stay in office.
“Our leaders don’t deserve us,” Noller said.
But he encouraged people to make their voices heard.
“Hey, get off your couch and come on down to vote,” Noller said.
Echoing the get-out-the-vote sentiment was Verla Bruner and Sandra Yarbrough, both of whom were campaigning in the youth event center parking lot for opposing candidates.
“The whole narrative that your vote doesn’t matter is baloney,” Bruner said.
“If you don’t vote you can’t complain,” Yarbrough said. “I told my kids that when they were growing up. If you don’t vote, then you miss an opportunity to make your statement. Whether your vote wins or note, at least you have said your peace.”
