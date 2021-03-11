The Ingram Warrior tennis team is traveling to San Antonio after advancing to state.
The Ingram Warrior tennis team will play Friday morning in the state tournament that lasts through Saturday.
Times and opponents have not been announced yet.
The tennis team departed for San Antonio Thursday afternoon.
Ingram advanced to state after winning the regional tournament last week.
"We won our regional tournament last week," Ingram coach Chris Moralez said. "This year's team is solid. Most of the players have two plus years of Varsity experience."
Coach Moralez said that his team has really come together and bonded this season.
"Our team quote is, 'Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it's thinking of yourself less," Moralez said. "This has helped the team bond stronger."
