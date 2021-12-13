A 34-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by an unknown vehicle on Texas 173, and the Texas Highway Patrol seeks the public’s help.
Yonathan Michael Tessema was walking about 3 miles south of Kerrville, against vehicle traffic in the 3900 block of Texas 173, sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9 when he was struck, said Trooper James Salaz. Tessema’s body was flung into the grassy shoulder and wasn’t found until the next morning. The striking vehicle continued onward, nobody reported the crash, and Tessema was pronounced dead at 7:32 a.m. Friday, Salaz said.
“On face value, given the light conditions, and where our pedestrian was walking, it appears to be a very tragic accident,” Salaz said.
He encouraged the person who struck Tessema to come forward.
“We all have to keep in mind that Mr. Tessema is somebody’s son; he’s somebody’s brother; he's somebody’s friend,” Salaz said. “And if anyone is able to contribute to enhance this investigation, it would be much appreciated.”
Salaz said he hopes someone driving between Bandera and Kerrville between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, may have had a dashcam recording device operating with saved footage that may help identify the vehicle that struck Tessema.
“It might show a headlight pattern or a taillight pattern of a potential suspect vehicle,” Salaz said. “And we are going to pursue every lead exhaustively.”
Those who may have information about this case can call Salaz at 830-258-8415.
Tessema’s driver’s license lists him as having a Brentwood, California, address, and Salaz has been in touch with the man’s family from out of state.
“It’s a tragic event for the Tessema family that deserves a conclusion,” Salaz said.
