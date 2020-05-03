Some readers sent us notes asking why their servers were not wearing masks at local restaurants. The simple answer is they are not required to wear them.
As part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas' economy restaurants were given guidelines about how to reopen — which were vague enough that it required local municipalities to come in and have to clarify some things — and the issue about masks was discretionary.
Here's the wording from the state: Consistent with the actions taken by many restaurants across the state, consider having all employees wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, employees should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.
However, restaurants are required to do the following:
- Parties maintain at least 6 feet distance apart from other parties at all times, including while waiting to be seated in the restaurant.
- Make a hand sanitizing station available upon entry to the restaurant.
- No tables of more than 6 people.
Dining:
- Do not leave condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional table top items on an unoccupied table
- Provide condiments only upon request, and in single use (non-reusable) portions.
- Use disposable menus (new for each patron)
- If a buffet is offered, restaurant employees serve the food to customers.
- Contactless payment is encouraged.
They are also required to:
- Have employees wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the restaurant, and between interactions with customers.
- Have employees maintain at least 6 feet separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced
