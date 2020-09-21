Congressman Chip Roy made a campaign stop in Kerrville on Sept. 18 to tell his constituents that they can’t expect the Texas Hill Country to remain under conservative-friendly laws without a big turnout this year against his Democratic challenger, Wendy Davis.
“The election is very tight, and it has been a struggle for me to convince voters across the district that she can, in fact, win,” Roy said during a post-speech Q&A session at Inn of the Hills Hotel & Conference Center, hosted by the Republican Women of Kerr County.
Roy added that his margin of victory last election season was thinner for a Republican than in prior years. He attributed this trend to the fact that Austin, a left-leaning, more populous area, constitutes a bigger chunk of District 21.
“The only way to beat Austin is to outperform them,” Roy said.
He warned local Republicans not to be complacent and urged them to talk to people who may have different political beliefs. If soldiers can serve in battle “and cops can face down BLM and Antifa, you can talk to your neighbors,” Roy said.
As in prior speeches he’s given in Kerr County, Roy touched on culture-war topics, speaking out against abortion, anti-police attitudes, and against the view that America is a country that’s fallen, on the whole, far too short of its ideals to be considered a land of opportunity for all. He painted the Democratic Party leadership as being on the side of “marxists, Antifa leftists shouting in the faces of law enforcement officers.” Roy spoke out in favor of honoring soldiers who’ve been fighting in the Middle East for peace and to protect Israel, although he spent less time on Israel than in some previous talks in Kerrville.
Roy made reference to the idea that migration can alter local culture and laws, and said people should “let Texas be Texas."
“You're welcome (to) come here,” Roy said during the Q&A. “All our families came here that way, whether it was in the 1800s, et cetera.”
But when people want to duplicate the laws of the places they fled from, “Southwest Airlines is ready when you are,” Roy added, which garnered lots of applause.
After the event, The Times asked Roy whether Austinites and Kerr County citizens ought to share the same district. Roy replied that he feels that Austinites who vote for him deserve to have their voices heard in Congress through someone who shares their values, but he noted that a redistricting process is just around the corner and the lines might be different in 2022.
During the Q&A, Moser asked Roy why Republicans don’t push back harder on what he called the “hoax” of climate change caused by “human-produced carbon dioxide.” Roy replied he thinks that “seven billion humans” do have an effect on the climate, but “the question is how and in what way.”
Roy added that in this election season, the debate about climate change has taken a back seat to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest. But he added that the president and department of energy need to do a better job of “going on the offensive” about what “clean and abundant energy” — natural gas — means for maintaining Texans’ quality of life. He said Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Wendy Davis would hamper the use of natural gas “in pursuit of this fiction of the Green New Deal."
“What they want to do is decimate our economy and our lives,” Roy added.
