As the coronavirus continues its surge across Texas and Kerr Country, hundreds of people turned out Wednesday to be tested for COVID-19 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and it could result in a large batch of new cases later this week.
December is already proving to be one of the worst months for the virus in Kerr County, with 63 positive cases in two days of testing by Peterson Health. There were also two additional deaths reported — one at Peterson Regional Medical Center and another at the Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation facility on Water Street.
The death toll of those who have been infected with the virus has risen to 40 — a number that The Kerrville Daily Times has aggregated from various sources. There have been 10 deaths at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 19 at facilities outside of Kerr County and now 11 at Kerrville area nursing homes, including 10 at Waterside.
To put this in perspective, the worst year for respiratory deaths in Kerr County’s recent history was in 1990, when 42 people died from pneumonia or the flu. Of those 42 deaths in 1990, 41 were from pneumonia. In cases where influenza was listed as the primary cause of death, there have been less than 40 deaths in Kerr County since 1968, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
At the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Wednesday, 784 people waited in a long line that snaked around the Happy Bank Expo Center, where individuals were able to swab the inside of their mouth rather than being subjected to the more invasive deep nasal swab. Those who were screened should find out the results in the next day or two.
Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator W.B. “Dub” Thomas, who himself is recovering from the virus, said that people need to take the virus seriously.
“I really don’t see things slowing down until the first of the year, until after families are getting together,” said Thomas, who added that people should err on the side of caution when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.
“I just got over it, tested positive Nov. 18, and last Tuesday, 13 days later, I tested negative, so I’ve got to go back to work, but I tell you it’s no fun,” Thomas said. “My symptoms were a little on the mild side — real bad headache, sinus congestion, severe fatigue … lost taste and smell, and the worst part of that was it was Thanksgiving. All of that food, and I couldn’t taste any of it.”
In Nov. 25 data released by the Texas Health and Human Services, Waterside nursing had seemed to weather the worst of its outbreak with no active cases among patients on that day. However, there were five cases among patients reported at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation during the week of Thanksgiving. At The Villagio, a Kerrville assisted living center, several patients and staff at the home had come down with the virus, according to sources.
In the first nine days of December, Peterson Health has tested 913 people — most who expressed that they were symptomatic or exposed to someone who had tested positive — with 192 testing positive — a 21% positivity rate.
There are 19 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center — accounting for about 20% of the hospital’s daily census. Across the Texas Department of State Health Services’ San Antonio Region, which includes Kerrville, about 14% of the total patients hospitalized were those with COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the number of those hospitalized across the state climbed back over 9,000 people.
Texas also reported 297 deaths Wednesday, one of the highest one-day totals seen during the pandemic.
