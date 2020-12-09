As the coronavirus continues its surge across Texas and Kerr Country, hundreds of people turned out Wednesday to be tested for COVID-19 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and it could result in a large batch of new cases later this week. 

December is already proving to be one of the worst months for the virus in Kerr County, with 63 positive cases in two days of testing by Peterson Health. There were also two additional deaths reported — one at Peterson Regional Medical Center and another at the Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation facility on Water Street. 

The death toll of those who have been infected with the virus has risen to 40 — a number that The Kerrville Daily Times has aggregated from various sources. There have been 10 deaths at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 19 at facilities outside of Kerr County and now 11 at Kerrville area nursing homes, including 10 at Waterside. 

To put this in perspective, the worst year for respiratory deaths in Kerr County’s recent history was in 1990, when 42 people died from pneumonia or the flu. Of those 42 deaths in 1990, 41 were from pneumonia. In cases where influenza was listed as the primary cause of death, there have been less than 40 deaths in Kerr County since 1968, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. 

At the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Wednesday, 784 people waited in a long line that snaked around the Happy Bank Expo Center, where individuals were able to swab the inside of their mouth rather than being subjected to the more invasive deep nasal swab. Those who were screened should find out the results in the next day or two. 

Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator W.B. “Dub” Thomas, who himself is recovering from the virus, said that people need to take the virus seriously. 

“I really don’t see things slowing down until the first of the year, until after families are getting together,” said Thomas, who added that people should err on the side of caution when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus. 

“I just got over it, tested positive Nov. 18, and last Tuesday, 13 days later, I tested negative, so I’ve got to go back to work, but I tell you it’s no fun,” Thomas said. “My symptoms were a little on the mild side — real bad headache, sinus congestion, severe fatigue … lost taste and smell, and the worst part of that was it was Thanksgiving. All of that food, and I couldn’t taste any of it.”

In Nov. 25 data released by the Texas Health and Human Services, Waterside nursing had seemed to weather the worst of its outbreak with no active cases among patients on that day. However, there were five cases among patients reported at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation during the week of Thanksgiving. At The Villagio, a Kerrville assisted living center, several patients and staff at the home had come down with the virus, according to sources. 

In the first nine days of December, Peterson Health has tested 913 people — most who expressed that they were symptomatic or exposed to someone who had tested positive — with 192 testing positive — a 21% positivity rate. 

There are 19 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center — accounting for about 20% of the hospital’s daily census. Across the Texas Department of State Health Services’ San Antonio Region, which includes Kerrville, about 14% of the total patients hospitalized were those with COVID-19. 

On Wednesday, the number of those hospitalized across the state climbed back over 9,000 people. 

Texas also reported 297 deaths Wednesday, one of the highest one-day totals seen during the pandemic.

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Dec. 9 24 139 11752 19 17.2%
Dec. 8 29 140 11613 19 20.7%
Dec. 7 56 285 11473 21 19.6%
Dec. 4 20 114 11188 16 17.5%
Dec. 3 18 113 11074 16 15.9%
Dec. 2 10 122 10961 20 8.1%
Dec. 1 35 135 10839 20 25.9%
Nov. 30 68 415 10704 24 16.3%
Nov. 24 24 114 10289 13 21%
Nov. 23 41 170 10175 15 24.1%
Nov. 20 13 107 10005 10 12.1%
Nov. 19 17 121 9898 15 14%
Nov. 18 20 105 9777 13 19%
Nov. 17 19 124 9672 11 15.3%
Nov. 16 23 172 9548 8 13.3%
Nov. 13 13 91 9376 12 14.2%
Nov. 12 10 105 9285 12 9.5%
Nov. 11 6 74 9180 12 8.1%
Nov. 10 12 227 9106 12 5.2%
Nov. 9 18 117 8879 14 15.3%
Nov. 6 5 94 8762 10 5.3%
Nov. 5 5 119 8666 11 4.2%
Nov. 4 3 94 8547 10 3.1%
Nov. 3 9 109 8453 12 8.2%
Nov. 2 13 192 8344 10 6.7%
Oct. 30 7 102 8152 9 6.8%
Oct. 29 7 43 8050 7 16.2%
Oct. 28 6 52 8007 4 11.5%
Oct. 27 4 85 7955 5 4.7%
Oct. 26 12 145 7870 8 8.2%
Oct. 23 4 38 7725 10 10.5%
Oct. 22 4 100 7687 7 4%
Oct. 21 11 92 7587 8 11.9%
Oct. 20 12 114 7495 8 10.5%
Oct. 19 10 103 7381 3 9.7%
Oct. 16 7 71 7278 2 9.8%
Oct. 15 3 51 7207 1 5.8%
Oct. 14 15 60 7156 3 25%
Oct. 13 9 104 7096 3 8.6%
Oct. 9 1 44 6908 3 2.2%
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2%
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3%
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8%
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2 6.9
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.