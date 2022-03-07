Tuesday weather
NWS-NOAA-WPC

It appears that temperatures will run well below average Tuesday with clouds and a slight chance of rain in the forecast. Rain chances are highest to our south and east. 

Even if rainfall occurs, it will remain on the very light side. 

Warmer temperatures prevail Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a blustery cold front Friday.

 

MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COLD

Mostly cloudy skies and light showers are possible Tuesday. Rainfall totals, if any, should remain very light.

High temperatures should run about 15 to 20 degrees below average. Most locations end up in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  

There is potential for a bust in the temperature pattern. If clouds hang on all day, some locations may remain in the middle 40s. If sunshine breaks out, middle to upper 50s are possible.  

Western areas have the best chance of seeing sunshine.

Winds continue out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

 

PARTLY CLOUDY TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.  

Light north winds continue overnight. 

No major weather issues are expected.

 

WARMER WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns to the forecast area Wednesday. A southerly flow also returns. This should promote warmer daytime highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Winds return to the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

 

CLEAR AND COLD

Clear skies and cold temperatures continue Wednesday night. There are signals that we could see some fog development overnight.

Lows range from the middle to upper 30s with light south winds.

 

THURSDAY WARMTH, FRIDAY CHILL

You better enjoy Thursday while you can. Thursday is the only day that I am expecting high temperatures to be above average this week.

Highs top out between 74 and 77 degrees under sunny skies. 

A cold front keeps us in the 40s and 50s for highs Friday with strong north winds to close out the work week.

 

