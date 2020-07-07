A woman under indictment on three felony charges was in the county jail on Monday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Catherine Jean Bellmore, of Shepherd, after warrants were issued for her arrest. Bellmore, born in 1971, is accused of committing the vehicle theft and one of the drug offenses on Oct. 23, 2019, when she and another woman were arrested on suspicion of being in a stolen a U-Haul vehicle and possessing methamphetamine.
The other woman, Chastity Neugent, also was in the jail as of Monday, having been accused of violating bond conditions following previous arrests. She’s been jailed four times this year and twice in 2019, according to jail records.
Neugent, born in 1980, was arrested in February on a felony theft accusation, but it appears prosecutors haven’t pursued that charge. Neugent has a jury trial on two meth possession charges — the same sort as Bellmore — tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28.
Neugent and Bellmore were being held on $23,500 and $17,500 in bonds, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.