Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly assuaged fears about presumptive positives in Kerr County, including at the county courthouse, and said the county is still without a positive test for coronavirus.
“There are no presumptive positive COVID-19 at the courthouse,” Kelly said at the press conference. “All we had was a self-isolate situation. But it caused a stir, and I wanted to be able to explain that and put everybody’s concerns at ease.”
All of this comes on the heels of Kelly’s decision to declare a disaster in the county in order to help county officials better fight the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly said a county employee was treated at the local hospital’s emergency department and had been released for initial screening to rule out other illnesses. He said there was “a swirl of concerns” about who should be quarantined after being around her — whether it should be just the staff in close contact with her or additional people, such as spouses and even the spouses’ coworkers.
“And so this quarantine was growing exponentially bigger with each piece of misinformation,” Kelly said. “So I decided to pick up the telephone and call Cory Edmondson over at Peterson Regional Medical Center.”
Edmondson, CEO of the hospital, and infection prevention specialist Pam Burton “saved our bacon” and provided essential guidance, Kelly said. Kelly said he reduced staffing at the courthouse to “a skeleton crew” and many people are working from home.
Kelly also announced a deal had been worked out to safeguard critical lines of communications during the pandemic. Officials had been worried that ongoing construction projects might result in fiber optic lines being accidentally severed, as has happened several times in the past. One of the reasons Kelly issued a disaster declaration recently was to obtain the authority to order construction work halted. But Kelly said that Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser met with contractors and other stakeholders and worked out an arrangement. “There’s not going to be any need for any emergency orders on that,” Kelly said.
