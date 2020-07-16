Two hundred seventy three Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, which includes nine new cases announced Wednesday.
To county residents have died and six are hospitalized, according to information released Wednesday afternoon by the city of Kerrville.
Peterson Health releases the latest local infection figures around 4:30 p.m. daily.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 129,657, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 249 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 3,432 and 2,924,288 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 149,276 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 282,365 infections had been reported in Texas.
Nationwide, 1,075,882 people have recovered from the disease, 3,499,771 have been infected and 137,420 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 42,521,027 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 13,583,763 had been infected since the pandemic began, 584,922 had died, and 7,600,418 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Texas extends jobless aid
Texas’ high unemployment rate during the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an extension of benefits for residents that could mean nearly two more months of aid.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Workforce Commission announced that the designation of the state by the federal Department of Labor as experiencing a High Unemployment Period on June 26 would trigger an extension of unemployment benefits for Texans that goes into effect July 5.
The announcement came a day after the state announced it would pause the work-search requirements for Texans to receive unemployment benefits.
The extension of unemployment benefits is part of the multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package passed by Congress earlier this year.
“(High Unemployment Period) was triggered when the seasonally adjusted total unemployment rates exceeded 8% and were greater than 110% of the corresponding rate in both prior years,” Wednesday’s announcement said. “In May, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Texas was 13 percent.”
The non-adjusted unemployment rate for Nacogdoches County was 9.9% as of May, according to the commission, with 2,539 people out of a 25,616-person workforce without work.
In the city, 10.1% of workers were without jobs, as 1,316 people weren’t working out of a total workforce of some 13,028 people.
The 12-county Deep East Texas Workforce Development Area had an unemployment rate of 12%, with 17,142 people out of work out of a labor force of 142,619.
Statewide, May’s adjusted unemployment rate sat at 13%, with 1.75 million Texans without jobs out of a 13.49 million-person workforce. The unadjusted rate was 12.7%.
The High Unemployment Period designation will add seven more weeks, or 30% of the regular maximum balance, once already extended benefits expire.
“Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation passed as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, previously extended unemployment benefits for 13 weeks starting March 29, 2020. State Extended Benefits, triggered on May 31, 2020, provided up to an additional 13 weeks starting July 4,” Wednesday’s statement said. “Individuals qualifying for 13 weeks of State Extended Benefits would transition to High Unemployment Period the week ending October 3, 2020. While triggered on, High Unemployment Period increases the maximum potential number of weeks for claimants on regular unemployment to 59 weeks and individuals on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from 39 weeks to 46 weeks.”
Texas officials scramble to provide school reopening guidelines with only weeks of summer left
Weeks before summer break is set to end for millions of Texas public school students, the state still doesn’t have final rules on how schools should reopen this fall, and the picture grew only slightly less murky Wednesday.
Schools in Houston, the state's largest district, announced they will start the fall semester later than usual and expect students to spend at least six weeks learning virtually before possibly bringing some back into classrooms. The state made clear that it won't financially penalize districts that don't open for in-person classes within three weeks of starting their school year if a local public health agency orders classrooms to remain closed.
And amid the evolving reopening turmoil, several hundred teachers protested outside the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding that their safety be taken into account.
Last week, the state's education agency said all schools must offer in-person instruction for all students who want it this fall, allowing districts a transition period of just three weeks at the start of the year to hold classes virtually and get safety plans in place. It didn’t take long for them to rethink the initial approach, as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge across the state.
This week, officials began slowly pulling back on those stringent requirements. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that districts can expect more flexibility on opening classrooms. And state education officials told The Texas Tribune on Wednesday that they would continue to fund school districts choosing to stay completely virtual for more than three weeks, if local health officials mandate it.
The conflicting mandates pingponging between state and local officials are frustrating many parents, students and teachers trying to plan for a fall semester during a raging pandemic. In the middle of the confusion, school superintendents are crafting their own plans for reopening this fall, sometimes going against established state guidance.
Health district reports 91 new COVID-19 cases in Angelina County
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,182.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also reporting three new deaths, bringing the total deaths in Angelina County to 26.
The health district is reporting 834 cases in Angelina County with 609 estimated active cases, 225 estimated recovered and 12 deaths.
There have been 348 cases combined at the Duncan Unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, according to the TDCJ.
The TDCJ is reporting today that the Duncan Unit has 339 cases, with one active offender case, 273 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases, 28 employee recoveries and 14 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
The Diboll Correctional Facility has no active cases among offenders and employees and nine offenders have recovered.
The health district reported 380 positive tests and an estimated 42 recovered in Polk County and 130 positive tests, 34 estimated recovered and 12 deaths in San Augustine County.
The city of Nacogdoches was reporting 601 total positive tests, an estimated 348 recoveries and 31 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the state of Texas has had 264,313 cases reported with an estimated 136,419 recoveries, an estimated 124,659 active cases and 3,235 deaths, according to the Department of State Health Services. It has conducted 2,820,803 total tests as of today, with 217,734 of those being antibody tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Distilleries, wineries shuttered by Gov. Greg Abbott's bar shutdown say they should be exempted
The owners and patrons of Ironroot Republic Distillery in Denison hardly consider the business to be a bar in the traditional sense.
There’s no loud music or dancing. The doors closed at 5:30 p.m. most nights before the pandemic. On Saturdays, they closed at 3 p.m. Most of its business came from out-of-towners booking tours who wanted to sip the “World’s Best Bourbon,” as designated by the World Whiskies Awards.
Nonetheless, Ironroot Republic Distillery was shut down late last month with the rest of the bars in the state under Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order. Meanwhile, other businesses like restaurants, theme parks and bowling alleys are still open with limited occupancy. Abbott’s order required any business that gets 51% or more of its revenue from alcohol sales to close.
“We're tourism industry businesses, we're not bars. So they shouldn't treat us like bars,” said Dan Garrison, owner of another tasting room, Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye, a community in the Texas Hill Country.
Distillery, winery and even some restaurant owners with high alcohol sales say they are unfairly being caught in the crossfire of the statewide bar shutdown, despite running starkly different operations from those Abbott warned against when he issued his latest executive order.
“We're all struggling to survive right now,” Garrison said. “And we're about to lose a heck of a growing industry if the governor doesn't do something.”
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbed in June, Abbott closed bars for a second time. He later expressed remorse in an interview for opening bars so soon, saying that the "bar setting, in reality, just doesn't work with a pandemic," noting that people "go to bars to get close and to drink and to socialize, and that's the kind of thing that stokes the spread of the coronavirus."
Distilleries
But Garrison said tasting rooms at distilleries aren’t like bars.
When Ironroot Republic Distillery shut down, most of the people who booked tours could no longer purchase bottles unless they were local to the area, owner Robert Likarish said. Delivering or mailing liquor to consumers isn’t allowed unless there’s a restaurant attached and the business has a mixed beverage permit.
Because it’s in a rural area, it’s been a challenge to get traffic to the distillery for curbside pickup. And even if people do come, state law only allows distilleries to sell two bottles of liquor to a customer within 30 days.
“Essentially, all the things that we'd normally do to help sell and push movement of our product are gone,” Likarish said.
Spencer Whelan, executive director of the Texas Whiskey Association, said the governor’s executive orders didn’t take into account the business models of distilleries and similar businesses.
“It was just kind of generally a wide-swath brush applied to everybody in the alcohol manufacturing industry if they had any kind of retail onsite consumption,” Whelan said.
Whelan is calling for the two-bottle limit to be waived and Sunday sales be allowed. But more than anything, he is urging Abbott to allow age-verified delivery — so that distillers can sell their products across the state.
“What's going to make an impact is the ability for us to ship to somebody in Dallas when you're in the Hill Country and make sure that there's an age-verified way for it to be delivered,” he said, noting that Tennessee and Kentucky have already passed similar rules.
He said his organization ran a letter-writing campaign that generated 14,000 letters asking Abbott for expanded options. He said he hasn’t yet heard back.
“We need the governor to understand that this is a different business model, and places like Kentucky have figured this out,” he said. “Texas is still refusing to even acknowledge that it's a topic that needs to be addressed.”
Abbott did not respond to requests for comment.
Wineries
Wineries, which often have spacious outdoor vineyards and patios where patrons can spread out, say they’re also being unfairly targeted.
“We were highly impacted by the shutdown and the pandemic just because we were forced to basically close our tasting room, which is where 90% of our sales are generated,” Lost Draw Cellars owner Andrew Sides said.
After missing out on sales in April and May— the months that typically perform best — the Fredericksburg winery reopened at the beginning of June with new rules: All tastings were moved outside, and only one group of people who came together was allowed at a time.
But then, along with bars, the winery was forced to close.
Sides said he wished that Abbott’s order had been more specific — his permit is different from bars' permits, and people are largely taking the wine offsite to consume at home. It’s frustrating for him when other similar businesses — like a local salsa maker who allows onsite testing — can stay open.
“The whole intent for most tasting rooms and wineries is for people to come and try wine, buy it and leave,” he said.
Sides said he will stave off of layoffs as long as he can, but he’s not sure how long that could be.
Bending Branch Winery in Comfort, near Fredericksburg, has been closed since March but was gearing up to open right before the shutdown order, general manager Jennifer McInnis Fadel said. The staff purchased hand sanitizer, devised social distancing strategies and underwent new safety training. The winery's first appointment was set for three hours after Abbott announced his order and had to be canceled.
Wineries have the ability to direct ship to customers, so in response to being closed, Bending Branch has changed its operating model to accommodate delivery and pickup orders.
Fadel said wineries typically have a lot of outdoor space to utilize and doesn’t think it’s very different than how restaurants operate. But closing wineries could also have a negative impact on agriculture in the state, she said.
Restaurants
The bar shutdown has also closed many restaurants that have high alcohol sales, industry experts said.
The Texas Restaurant Association estimated that at least 1,500 restaurants that serve alcohol have been forced to close, putting 35,000 employees out of work under Abbott’s executive order.
The Friendly Spot Ice House — an outdoor burgers and beer venue popular among families in San Antonio — had only reopened for two weeks when Abbott ordered bars to close in late June. Because its revenue generated from alcohol sales outpaces food sales, the ice house was also forced to close down.
Jody Newman, the owner of the San Antonio staple, waited for five days, hoping that something would change, before letting her staff go.
“I'm a person of reason, and I'm a person that believes in the system,” she said through tears. “But firing my staff was gut wrenching.”
Newman hopes Texas leaders will provide clarity to a rapidly changing situation. She said she doesn’t think the bar shutdown was intended to target a business like hers. She wants to know what the plan is if things improve and what the plan is if they don’t.
“Restaurants are not like a light switch. I mean, you have to bring your staff back, and you have to buy inventory,” she said. “One of the worst things that's happening right now is how our staff is being treated and just almost completely disregarded.”
St. Luke's stable but filling up
With a second consecutive day of more than 160 new COVID-19 cases announced, hospitals are getting full, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“We have been in constant contact with the hospitals, and with the uptick, they are seeing more patients,” Trower said late Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t have an exact number, but I know they are getting full.”
After a challenging Tuesday, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport had a more manageable day Wednesday, CEO Al Guevara said.
“It was much better,” Guevara said. “It’s day-by-day. We almost don’t want to say anything because we might jinx it.”
Despite the increases, Guevara said the hospital staff is prepared for the worst.
“It is challenging and busy, but nothing catastrophic,” he said. “It will be tough, but we have more staffing resources. We are much better prepared for the influx. We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”
CHI St. Luke’s has brought in eight additional nurses with plans of adding eight more within weeks, Guevara said.
The death of a Pearland woman was accompanied by 166 residents announced as testing positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, Trower said.
The Pearland woman was in her 70s and was not a resident of a nursing home, Trower said.
People in their 70s make up the most of Brazoria County’s fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 10 of the county’s 24 deaths.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Pearland had the most cases added to its tally Wednesday with 41 residents reported to test positive for the virus, followed by Alvin with 34, according to county data.
Pearland residents included eight women and five men in their 30s, five men and one woman in their 40s, four women and two men in their 50s, four men and one woman in their 20s, women in their 60s and older than 80, three girls and a boy younger than 10, four teenage girls and a teenage boy.
Alvin residents included four men and three women in their 50s, four women and men in her 20s, two women in her 60s and three men in his 70s, two women and one man in their 30s, three teenage girls and one boy, two boys and girls younger than 10 and a woman in her 40s.
Angleton had six women and one man in their 30s, two women and a man in their 50s, two men in their 20s, two teenage boys, two women and a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s report positive.
Iowa Colony had its worst day, reporting 12 residents — four men in their 40s, two women in their 20s, men in their 60s, 20s and 30s, a woman in her 50s and a teenage boy and girl — who tested positive for COVID-19.
Lake Jackson also added a dozen residents to its count with positive test results in three women and two men in their 20s, two men in their 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and a teenage girl.
Manvel had two men in their 30s and 40s each, men in their 50s, 70s and 20s and women in their 30s and 40s test positive.
Other residents included two Bailey’s Prairie teenage boys, a Bailey’s Prairie woman in her 40s, Brazoria women in their 20s and 30s, a Brazoria man in his 30s, a Danbury woman in her 40s, a Hillcrest Village woman in her 20s, a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Liverpool man in his 50s, two Richwood men in their 20s, a Richwood woman in her 60s, Rosharon men in their 40s and 60s, a teenage girl from West Columbia, Sweeny men in their 20s and 40s, a Sweeny woman in her 20s, a West Columbia man in his 30s, West Columbia women in their 70s and 30s and a teenage boy from West Columbia.
None of Wednesday’s reported cases were nursing home nor Texas Department of Criminal Justice related, Trower said. There also were no probable positives.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
County officials also reported 62 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered residents to 1,526.
Brazoria County now has 1,919 residents with an active case of the novel coronavirus and 19 probable out of 3,488 reported cases, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Brazosport Cares temporarily closes
The Freeport food pantry will close for at least a week due to staff members potentially being exposed to COVID-19, the organization announced. The pantry will be closed until July 27 so staff can quarantine as a precaution.
“We want to be overly cautious and take time to close down and keep everybody’s health in mind,” Development Associate Nicole Larson said.
Especially with the communities Brazosport Cares serves, they want to keep everyone’s best interest at heart, Larson said.
“I’m very passionate about our community … I feel like it was a very hard decision, it was an emotional decision, but I do feel like it was the best thing for our community,” she said.
The pantry recommended two other places for clients to get needed resources: Brazoria County Dream Center and The Food Basket, both in Clute.
