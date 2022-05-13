Our May heatwave continues, thanks to high pressure anchoring across Texas through the middle of the upcoming work week.
This heat wave appears to peak on Monday or Tuesday with a slight drop in temperatures possible late next week.
LOW STORM CHANCE SATURDAY
A weak impulse could trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Most areas are expected to remain dry, but at least there’s a slight chance of a shower or storm.
High temperatures climb into the middle 90s.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Humidity values should be much lower Saturday, but it remains hot during the day.
Elevated fire dangers exist due to lower humidity, hot temperatures and the ongoing severe drought.
MILD TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday night. If a shower or storm develops late Saturday afternoon, it should dissipate after sunset.
Lows end up in the middle 60s for most areas.
Winds become southwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
A FEW DEGREES HOTTER SUNDAY
Sunday offers hotter temperatures, thanks to much drier air and high pressure building across the area.
High temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph. A few gusts over 20 mph are possible.
The combination of heat, low humidity, occasional gusty winds and the drought will promote elevated fire dangers across the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon.
FAIR SKIES SUNDAY NIGHT
Fair skies continue Sunday night through Monday morning.
Low temperatures range from 62 to 67 degrees.
Light southwest winds continue at 5 to 15 mph overnight Sunday into Monday.
MONDAY HEAT
Under sunny skies, temperatures soar into the upper 90s with a few areas possibly reaching 100 degrees Monday afternoon.
The humidity will be low again during the day, promoting elevated fire dangers across the Hill Country.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph.
NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN?
Outside of isolated storm risks Saturday, the next opportunity for rainfall shows up Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances, in general, are not encouraging. Isolated showers and storms are possible late in the week.
Temperatures remain well above average through next weekend.
