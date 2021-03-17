A WIND ADVISORY and a RED FLAG WARNING are in effect across the Hill Country until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A Pacific cold front moved across the area before sunrise bringing a narrow line of showers and thunderstorms with it.
Rainfall totals were generally less than 0.20" across the region with reports of small pea-sized hail in isolated cases.
HIGH FIRE DANGERS THROUGH SUNSET
Sunny skies continue across the Hill Country for the remainder of the day.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 70's.
Winds remain out of the west-northwest at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible.
This combines with humidity values between 10 and 20 precent to create high fire dangers for the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours.
CLEAR AND MUCH COOLER OVERNIGHT
Clear skies continue overnight with winds on the gusty side off and on through midnight.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 30's and lower 40's by daybreak Thursday.
If winds are able to settle down more than expected, it could get cold enough for patchy frost low lying areas.
North winds should continue at 5 to 15 mph for most locations.
SUNNY AND NICE THURSDAY, BREEZY AGAIN
Thursday looks very nice with regard to temperatures.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the lower 70's.
North winds ramp up again to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
It won't be quite as windy, but fire dangers remain elevated due to low humidity, gusty winds and mild temperatures.
