Kerrville Pets Alive, a local nonprofit organization that serves as an advocate for Kerr County animals, teamed up with Beaumont Pets Alive this week to save animals that were rescued from Hurricane Laura in East Texas and Louisiana.
Leaders of the Kerrville organization reached out to the Beaumont group when they heard there were animals that had been rescued and left homeless by the powerful hurricane in August.
Beaumont Pets Alive had 10 pets that were designated to be sent to the Kerrville Pets Alive organization for adoption.
Karen Guerriero, president of Kerrville, Pets Alive, said the pets will be adopted through three partners, including the Hill Country SPCA, Cowboy Pet Sanctuary and the Cowboy Capital Pet Assistance League in Pipe Creek.
All pets are vaccinated and neutered, making them readily available for adoption.
Lacy Teel and Hampton Conn were brought on to transport the pets through their own pet rescue program called Rescue Nation.
Teel travels nationally, transporting animals to various rescue locations. She just returned from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Guerriero said people can help out locally by making a donation to Kerrville Pets Alive on Facebook or through their website.
