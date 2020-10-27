In response to Aaron Yates’ Thursday column, I assert that there is no such thing as a nonpartisan election.
The United States has had a predominately two party political system since 1850, although the party platforms have changed over the years.
In 2020, the Republican Party stands for limited government, free markets, lower taxes, the right to own and bear firearms and controlled borders. Republicans are pro-life and pro-traditional marriage.
The Democratic Party supports larger and more intrusive government, socialized markets, tax and spend, confiscation of firearms and open borders. Democrats support abortion on-demand and non-traditional marriage.
The Democrats use a number of euphemisms to conceal their real beliefs — progressive, moderate, fiscally conservative. These are oxymorons which make them appear scholarly.
Don’t buy it!
When you get in the election booth and vote for a Republican or a Democrat, you are voting for the entire party platform represented this year by the Trump-Pence ticket or the Biden-Harris ticket.
The contrast is real and the differences will determine the future of America. Calling city and school elections non-partisan is how Democrats have managed to seize power and implement leftist policies.
Do you want Kerrville to become a microcosm of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio?
If you need evidence, spend time in the parking lot of the Youth Event Center during early voting.
The Blackburn-Sigerman-Eychner camp is frequented by self-identified Democrats.
The Barker-Hughes-Garcia camp is populated with members of the Kerr County Republican Party and the Kerr County Patriots Club.
This election is about policy differences and Kerrville needs a change from the progressive policies of this Blackburn-led city council. Vote for the conservative policies advocated by Barker-Hughes-Garcia.
Helen Herd, Kerrville
