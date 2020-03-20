A Declaration Of A Public Health Disaster In The State Of Texas was issued Thursday, along with Governor Gregg Abbott's order limiting public gatherings and closing some public spaces.
The declaration, issued by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John W. Hellerstedt, states that "each person shall act responsibly to prevent and control communicable disease," and lists a number of measures, including:
- People, businesses and communities should immediately undertake hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation practices that are accessible, affordable and known to be effective against COVI D-19.
- Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same. o If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away. o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- People who are known to have, or are under investigation or monitoring, for COVID-19, should adhere to the direction provided to them by duly authorized persons, including public health officials.
- Failure to abide by such direction may result in involuntary quarantine or isolation for the purposes of preventing further community spread of COVID-19.
- People who are ill, especially those with symptoms consistent with influenza or COVID 19, should isolate themselves at home until they recover. Such persons should only present for medical evaluation and treatment if their symptoms are such that they cannot continue to be cared for in their home. And, when seeking medical care should call their doctor or health care facility before arriving to allow them to prepare.
- • Limit trips into the public to essential outings. Traveling to work, the grocery store, the pharmacy or to seek medical care would be considered essential trips.
- Limit as much as possible close contact with other people. Stay six feet away.
- Do not gather in social groups of more than ten (10) individuals.
- Employers should allow work at home alternatives to the greatest extent possible.
- Restaurants should not allow dine-in options, either inside or outside. Take-out and curbside options with minimal contact are permitted and highly encouraged.
The full declaration can be read here.
