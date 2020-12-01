Someone broke into two vehicles at a parking lot off Thompson Drive and stole a purse and wallet, according to police.
Police began investigating the matter at about 10 a.m. Nov 26, when a KPD officer was dispatched to a parking lot in the 200 block of Thompson Drive to take a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle.
“The complainant advised while her vehicle had been parked and unattended, an unknown person had forced entry to their vehicle and had taken her purse and its contents,” said Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman, in an email. “While the officer was speaking with the victim, it was noted an adjacent vehicle had been broken into as well. That vehicle’s owner advised his wallet had been taken from the vehicle. These cases have been forwarded to the criminal investigations unit.”
