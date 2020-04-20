Four Kerr County residents are among at least 18,923 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world. Two have recovered, two are active. Kerrville Peterson Regional Medical Center also treated a Bandera County man with COVID-19.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 197 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 477 people had died from the disease in Texas and 182,710 had been tested. At least 5,334 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 71,011 people have recovered from the disease, 760,570 have been infected and 40,702 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 3,882,002 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 115,990 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,424,419, deaths numbered 166,256, and 635,895 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 4,653
Dallas County - 2,324
Tarrant County - 1,229
Travis County - 1,092
Bexar County - 992
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 14
Bandera County - 4
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 15
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 109
Comal County - 43
Frio County - 1
State parks reopening are the first phase of Greg Abbott's plans to restart the Texas economy
Most Texas' state parks are reopening Monday, almost two weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered them all closed to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
Texans may visit the parks, but are required to follow strict social distancing rules. Visitors must wear face coverings, maintain a 6-foot distance from people in other parties and avoid gatherings of more than five. There are some exceptions, however. Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks state parks in El Paso remain closed. State and local officials remain concern about the fast spread of the virus in El Paso.
Abbott ordered all state parks closed on April 7 to fight the spread of the virus. The decision to reopen them is the first step in what Abbott has described as a phased plan to reopen the Texas economy. On Tuesday night, hospitals will be allowed to restart some elective surgeries, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. And on Friday non-essential retail stores will be allowed offer delivery or curbside pickup.
Abbott will announce other reopenings April 27.
Texas reports 18,923 cases and 477 deaths
Texas reported 663 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 18,923.
Three new counties reported their first cases Sunday; three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. Harris County has reported the most cases, 4,653, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,324 cases.
The state has reported 24 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 477 — an increase of about 5% from Saturday. Harris County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 71 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, 1,471 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 150 patients from Saturday. At least 182,710 tests have been conducted. — Darla Cameron
Is this rural community really Texas’ sickest county?
When known coronavirus cases are mapped for each of Texas’ 254 counties, Donley County looks like a sickly glitch, an outlier: It was reporting nearly 7 cases for every 1,000 people as of Sunday. The state’s next-highest known rate of infection was under 5 per 1,000, also in a Panhandle county; in Dallas, that figure was less than 1 per 1,000.
But the statistical aberration may better reflect Texas’ limited coronavirus testing than Donley County’s poor health.
When it got there, the virus that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide met with formidable opposition: a group of pastors now tending their flocks at a local drive-in theater; a one-family newspaper providing faster, more accurate information than the state health department; and a single local doctor, who also happens to serve as county judge, determined to protect his neighbors by testing as many as he can.
The way county Judge John Howard figures, this farming and ranching community 60 miles from the nearest hospital may actually be better off than some big cities and small towns with fewer confirmed cases. Well over 2% of Donley County residents have been tested; at most six-tenths of 1% of Texans have, although the state testing total includes some people who have been tested more than once. His coronavirus picture may be a grim one, but at least it’s clear.
“If I’m doing four times as many tests as they are for the state as a whole, I’m going to get more positives,” Howard said. “If I hadn’t done any tests, I wouldn’t have any positives. But as the only medical provider in the county, I decided early on that I wanted to know who has it.”
Officials knew coronavirus could spread at the Houston Rodeo and proceeded with the event anyway
Days before the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off in early March, organizers worried that the 20-day event would have to be shut down early as they watched a global increase in coronavirus cases. While COVID-19 had not been confirmed in Houston at that point, they knew it was a matter of time.
“Do we really think the rodeo will be shut down?” they asked Dr. Kelly Larkin, an ER physician and longtime board member of the rodeo.
Yes, she said.
Enough evidence existed that “something was probably going to develop during that time period. We just didn’t know how or when,” she told ProPublica and The Texas Tribune.
A review by the news organizations of thousands of emails, social media posts, press releases and public comments by civic and municipal leaders, along with interviews, shows that government leaders, health officials and rodeo organizers knew that once the novel coronavirus was detected here, they would have to shut down the rodeo. Many in the community were urging organizers and city leaders to cancel the event.
“It is my belief that you should use your authority to basically shut down the Houston Rodeo or at least those components of it that will take place in a closed arena,” attorney Seth Chandler, the former director of the University of Houston’s Health Law & Policy Institute, wrote to Dr. David Persse, the head of the city’s Health Department, before opening day.
Chandler, who had worked with Persse on seminars involving the Zika virus, added, “I know full well the Rodeo is hardly the only potential source of spread in Texas. But it strikes me as the most serious threat. We can, of course, wait until we have confirmed cases, and doing so might make a closure more politically palatable. But by the time we discover a confirmed case, there are likely 50 circulating in the community...”
Organizers and other key leaders shared little of these concerns with the public and instead remained on message: COVID-19 was not a local threat and the 20-day rodeo would go on.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the city’s largest annual event, attracting 2.5 million people and generating nearly $400 million in economic activity for the region. Thousands of kids spend their entire year preparing for the livestock show.
Ultimately, on March 11, after eight days, the rodeo shut down. A police officer from a neighboring county who attended a pre-rodeo barbecue tested positive for COVID-19 — evidence that it was now spreading in the community. The health department is now confident the officer caught the virus at the rodeo.
So far, at least 18 people who attended the rodeo and live in four counties surrounding Houston have tested positive for the coronavirus, though it is unclear if they all contracted it at the event. The city of Houston, which reports its cases separately, did not provide ProPublica and the Tribune with its updated figure, saying it is busy responding to COVID-19.
Report: Neiman Marcus preparing to declare bankruptcy
Neiman Marcus Group, one of Texas’ iconic retail brands, is preparing to declare bankruptcy due to economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, sources told Reuters.
Its flagship company, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, would be the first major U.S. department store to suffer an economic blow of this magnitude during the pandemic. The move comes after NMG was forced to temporarily close all 43 Neiman Marcus locations, about two dozen Last Call stores and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York. It had already furloughed some of its 14,000 employees.
Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s lowered Neiman Marcus’ rating, saying that “in light of the significant headwinds stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and our expectation for a U.S. recession this year, we believe the company’s prospects for a turnaround are increasingly low.”
More than 4,500 line up for free groceries in Houston
Houston Independent School District distributed free groceries Saturday to people in more than 4,000 vehicles at NRG Stadium, the Houston Chronicle reported. A separate line drew an additional 500 people on foot.
So many vehicles had lined up by 1:30 p.m. that the site — the first of its kind in Houston — opened nearly three hours early. The last vehicle received food at 6:15 p.m., according to Houston Food Bank spokesperson Paula Murphy.
HISD will continue food distribution in some form through the summer, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. On Saturday, she said HISD did not keep track of who was in line or whether the recipient had a student in the school district. “I feel confident these are our families,” Lathan said. “At the end of the day, we are one community.”
Dallas homeless shelter reports 38 cases
On Friday, Dallas officials were notified that a privately-operated homeless shelter, Dallas Life, had reported 17 guests who tested positive for the new coronavirus. The number has now increased to 38, according to the shelter’s executive director Rev. Bob Sweeney, who confirmed the figure on Friday to The Dallas Morning News.
On Friday morning, the city relocated 164 guests at this shelter to a hotel while the facility undergoes a thorough cleaning, according to Roxana Rubio, the city’s public affairs officer.
“[The City’s Office of Homeless Solutions] is working collaboratively with the shelter and the organization is providing staff and operational support at the hotel site,” Rubio said. “OHS is also working with the medical community to provide guests in the hotel virtual appointments and check-ins throughout their stay.”
Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang told county commissioners Friday that up to 200 staffers and residents at the shelter had been exposed. Sweeney told the News that the outbreak started when the first person of three tested positive for the virus eight days ago. As of Friday evening, he said, 47 people had tested negative.
Rubio told The Texas Tribune that because of limited social distancing abilities among the homeless, Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions began operating a temporary, overnight shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on March 15. To date, there have not been any positive coronavirus cases inside of the center, the spokeswoman said.
Local officials criticize prison officials for moving infected inmates to Brazoria County units
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, and Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta are criticizing Texas prison officials for moving more than 100 inmates infected with the novel coronavirus to units in their county, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Both men indicated they weren't told about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice plan and Bonnen delivered to Gov. Greg Abbott a letter Sebesta wrote complaining about the matter, the paper reported.
“We need to know so we can let the public know,” Sebesta reportedly said. “We’re increasing the chances for the spread of the disease, not only for the prisoners that are normally housed here, but for the guards and their families.”
By Thursday, 327 Texas prisoners had tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 531 tests had been completed of the approximately 140,000 inmates in the state’s prison system, according to TDCJ reports. More than 25 of the state’s more than 100 prison units were on lockdown — where all activity is halted and inmates are largely kept to their dorms or cells — because a person recently tested positive.
Texas officials project optimism on hospital capacity, medical resources
Weeks ago, Texas officials were scrambling to expand the state’s hospital capacity, seeking out external facilities that could house coronavirus patients and banning all nonessential procedures in an effort to preserve resources. Now, with many major cities saying their facilities seem prepared for the outbreak, some of those restrictions will be rolled back and some backup plans may prove unnecessary.
State leaders are projecting cautious optimism about the state’s medical capacity, including hospital beds and personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, suggesting measures taken weeks ago to conserve resources have borne fruit.
“It turned out in hindsight that we have a great number of hospital beds that are vacant, that appear that will not be needed to treat COVID-19 patients,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Friday afternoon press conference when he also announced plans to gradually reopen the state economy. “Because of the hospital bed vacancy and because of a new supply chain for PPE, we feel that we can begin allowing some more procedures.”
A prohibition on medical procedures that are not “immediately medically necessary” will be loosened starting next week, allowing hospitals that have struggled financially without those lucrative procedures to begin recouping losses. Starting Tuesday night, health care facilities may perform a limited number of nonessential surgeries, so long as they preserve at least 25% capacity available to treat COVID-19 patients and don’t deplete medical resources.
Texas utility regulators have programs to prevent shutoffs during the pandemic. But some Texans are falling through the cracks.
The Public Utility Commission, which regulates Texas’ electric, telecommunication, water and sewer utilities, has implemented policies to prevent people whose incomes have been slashed from having their utilities cut off during a public health crisis in which officials are pushing people to stay at home and practice stringent hygiene. But some Texans are falling through the cracks of a complicated bureaucracy and a patchwork system of utility regulation.
On March 26, the PUC issued several orders for energy companies in the competitive market that covers most of the state. The commission required companies to offer deferred payment plans during the COVID-19 crisis if customers need one. And it told providers to halt utility disconnections for six months for people getting Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan or unemployment insurance. On Friday, the PUC updated the program so that the moratorium will end July 17, earlier than initially ordered. But the commission could extend it past that date at future meetings.
Still, that moratorium requires Texans to opt into the program, which Carly Eaves said was next to impossible because it was so hard to get through to the hotline. Eaves, of Santa Fe, was laid off from her job as a server at a Waffle House last month, and her husband lost his job as a line cook at an Olive Garden as Texas businesses shuttered or limited operations under officials' order meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
An Express Energy representative could not be reached for comment to discuss the Eaves' situation. During a PUC meeting Friday, Chairman DeAnn T. Walker acknowledged problems Texans are facing as they try to get the protections her agency announced. She said customers have complained about being on hold for hours, having calls disconnected, not getting calls back and having their power cut despite attempts to go through proper channels.
“Several of the complaints we've gotten is that they have called asked for deferred payment plans and said, no, we're only going to extend you for 10 days, and we're going to give you this extension for 10 days and until you can work through things," she said. "That is not the intent.”
State statistics detail impact of COVID-19 on Deep East Texas
Jobless rates across the Deep East Texas region rose in March compared to February, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
These numbers reflect job loss in the first month as COVID-19, the coronavirus spread in Angelina County and are similar to jobless numbers reported in the first three quarters of 2017. However, the total labor force for both Lufkin and Angelina County is smaller than it was in 2017.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate rose to 5.2% from 4% in February. The rate of jobless in March 2019 was 3.9%.
The number of unemployed rose to 776 in March from 597 in February. It is higher than the 584 jobless in March 2019.
The labor force dropped slightly from February to March and is lower than that of March 2019.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in March from 4.2% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,968 in March from 1,528 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 1,463.
The county’s labor force remains lower than in 2019.
Elsewhere in the region, counties and cities noticed increases in the number of unemployed.
■ Houston County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in March from 3.3% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 3.1%.
The number of unemployed rose to 485 in March from 340 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 317.
■ Jasper County’s unemployment rate rose to 8.8% in March from 6.7% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 6%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,138 in March from 858 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 810.
■ Nacogdoches County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in March from 3.8% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 3.5%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,443 in March from 1,070 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 1,003.
■ The city of Nacogdoches’ unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in March from 3.8% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 3.8%.
The number of unemployed rose to 727 in March from 540 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 551.
■ Newton County’s unemployment rate rose to 9% in March from 6.3% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 5.7%.
The number of unemployed rose to 469 in March from 330 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 298.
■ Polk County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.5% in March from 5.1% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.6%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,192 in March from 927 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 831.
■ Sabine County’s unemployment rate rose to 9.2% in March from 7% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 6.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 341 in March from 258 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 240.
■ San Augustine County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.5% in March from 5% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 232 in March from 179 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 151.
■ San Jacinto County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in March from 4.7% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 702 in March from 557 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 508.
■ Shelby County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in March from 4.3% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 603 in March from 476 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 437.
■ Trinity County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.3% in March from 5.1% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.6%.
The number of unemployed rose to 338 in March from 272 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 245.
■ Tyler County’s unemployment rate rose to 7.8% in March from 5.9% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 5.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 563 in March from 428 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 391.
Hatchery woes: TPWD facilities running on skeleton crews, freshwater numbers headed for a hit
It’s springtime in Texas. In a normal year, Texas Parks & Wildlife’s fresh and saltwater hatchery crews would be running full bore with sights set on lofty production goals aimed at raising close to 40 million baby sport fish for future stocking in public reservoirs, rivers and coastal bays.
This spring has been anything but normal. While the fish have no idea the coronavirus is dancing in the air, the pandemic has caused TPWD leaders to make adjustments to daily operations at the agency’s fish hatchery systems. The purpose is to help keep employees and the general public safe while complying with shelter in place orders issued by county governments.
It’s hardly business as usual.
All state hatcheries are running on skeleton crews. Workers are shuffling in and out as needed to keep fish fed, do necessary maintenance on facilities and perform other assignments that come with the turf.
Likewise, a monkey wrench has been tossed into some hatchery production schedules while bringing a host of unexpected challenges to scientists during one of aquaculture’s busiest seasons. In some cases, those challenges have made it impossible for personnel to carry out the intricate processes associated with spawning fish in controlled environments while maintaining necessary social distancing protocols to prevent spreading of the disease.
The COVID-19 crisis has been especially burdensome on the state’s freshwater hatcheries, an immense system comprised of five facilities with 298 outdoor growing ponds spanning roughly 263 surface acres.
Each year, the hatcheries produce around 14 million largemouth bass, catfish, striped bass, hybrid stripers and walleye for stocking in public reservoirs and park ponds. Florida bass usually account for about half (7-8 million) of the annual total. State hatcheries also produce nearly 55,000 pounds of forage (Koi carp, gold fish and fat minnows) for feeding captive largemouth bass brood stock. Other fish are raised on pellets.
Handling and spawning freshwater fish like bass and catfish is much different than saltwater species such as reds and specks. Unlike saltwater brood fish, which are housed and spawned in indoor tanks by manipulating water temperature and sunlight, freshwater brooders live most of the year in outdoor ponds and spawn in natural cycles.
Holding ponds are drained each spring so the fish can be gathered and brought indoors for spawning in hatchery raceways. The labor intensive process often places multiple hatchery workers in tight quarters for extended periods. Considering the timing of the COVID-19 outbreak, TPWD leaders saw a potential safety hazard for their staff.
According to Todd Engeling, TPWD chief of inland hatcheries, the coronavirus, along with social distancing and shelter in place restrictions, surfaced during the narrow window of time when freshwater hatchery production is typically at its peak. As a result, production work on largemouth bass that should have gotten underway in early March didn’t happen.
“If we had spawned those fish back in March, the fry would have been ready to harvest right now,” Engeling said. “Based on the timing of that, we didn’t think it would be safe for our staff to harvest and distribute those fish during this time frame.”
Likewise, Engeling says Florida bass production will take a big hit this year, possibly down by as much as 60-70%.
“We usually go through two spawning cycles with our largemouth bass, and we completely missed the first one,” he said. “Most of our production comes in that first cycle, then another 30 percent in the second cycle.”
Engeling said he is optimistic that hatchery managers can begin pairing bass for the second spawning cycle sometime in late April or early May. If so, those offspring should be available for stocking in early June.
“That’s tentative at this point,” he said. “We’re waiting to see what shakes out with the shelter in place orders. The main thing is to be safe. We’re hoping to be able to harvest in early June.”
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens produces about 4 million (half of the statewide total) Florida bass fingerlings annually. TFFC hatchery manager Tony Owens says he will be lucky to produce 1.5 million offspring this year.
“In a normal year we would have been rocking and rolling in March,” Owens said. “We usually fill our ponds with fry by the end of April, but it didn’t happen this year. We’re like everybody else. We’re in a wait-and-see mode. If things ease up, it could be full speed ahead come May.”
Overall, freshwater hatchery numbers are expected to be down about 50 percent overall this year. Engeling said managers at the A.E. Woods hatchery in San Marcos were successful in achieving spawns between female white bass and male striped bass in February, and those “sunshine bass” fingerlings are now available for stocking. Blue cat production was deferred this year.
“A lot of our efforts right now are focused on raising forage for our captive bass,” Engeling said. “We’re also prioritizing channel cat so we can meet our commitments with our Neighborhood Fishing Program.”
While freshwater hatchery production is sure to take a dive this year, saltwater hatcheries are on track to meet or exceed their annual quotas on red drum (15 million) and spotted seatrout (5 million), according to Dr. Chris Mace, fisheries enhancement director with TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division.
“We’re working really hard to mitigate any effects of the coronavirus,” Mace said. “You never know what is going to come tomorrow, especially in such an unusual time. But right now we are cautiously optimistic for a normal production.”
Mace says skeleton crews are alternating seven-day shifts and working from home every other week.
“We’re doing a lot of different things to keep from getting too far behind, but there is no doubt we’ll see some impacts, mostly likely in maintenance,” he said. “We’re postponing some of the routine stuff we always did in favor of keeping production goals on the forefront. It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul. We’ll pay for that at some point.”
The main reason the COVID-19 crisis isn’t expected to cause significant cuts in saltwater production hinges on spawning techniques used with red drum and spotted seatrout. As earlier mentioned, brood fish are housed in the same indoor tanks where scientists fool them into spawning by playing around with photoperiods and water temperature.
Mace says most procedures require only one person, so social distancing isn’t an issue.
Harvesting fingerlings from growing ponds and transporting them to stocking sites in a timely fashion are additional hurdles all hatchery managers will face later this spring and summer. It takes teamwork to tackle the tasks. If social distancing and shelter in place restrictions are still intact, getting fingerlings stocked where they are needed could become an issue.
Engeling says freshwater production numbers could decline even more if restrictions linger into the summer.
“I’m hoping things start loosening up by late May and early June so we can get some of these fish stocked,” he said. “If this deal drags on into the summer, our numbers could drop another 20-30 percent.”
