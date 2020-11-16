In two recent examples of a number of DWI arrests made this month so far, one man was accused by police of driving drunk and crashing into a parked vehicle, while another was said to have had an open container of an alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.
About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12, KPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Elm and N. Lewis after reports of a crash.
“A black SUV had struck a parked and unattended vehicle and then fled the scene,” states a Nov. 16 email from Sgt. Chuck Bocok, KPD spokesman. “The striking vehicle was located shortly thereafter and stopped. The driver showed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for DWI. A marijuana grinder was located in the vehicle so the driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with Duty Upon Striking an Unattended Motor Vehicle.”
Jail records indicate the person arrested was Kerrville resident Justin Ray Garza, who had four prior arrests in Kerr County since 2013. He’d been accused in the past of driving without a valid license three times, driving with an expired vehicle registration sticker, and possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released Nov. 13 on bonds totaling $3,000, according to jail records.
In another recent case, a KPD officer noticed a vehicle speeding and driving erratically about 11:50 p.m. Nov. 14, according to Bocock. He said the officer stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of Thompson Drive and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. Bocock indicated the driver was arrested after he failed a field sobriety test. The driver had two prior convictions for DWI, so he was charged with a felony-level offense, Bocock said in the email.
“The driver did provide specimens of his breath which were well over the legal limit,” Bocock’s email states. “The driver was also charged with having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.”
Jail records indicate the driver was Junction resident Kevin Dustin McCan, who had no prior arrests in Kerr County. He was released Nov. 16 on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
Others recently accused of DWI include:
Kevin Andrew Carrillo, of Kerrville, born 1991, arrested Nov. 7 on suspicion of felony DWI. He also was accused of resisting arrest and obstruction or retaliation in the same incident. He was released the same day on bond.
Cybrin Eric Centeno, of Kerrville, born 1998, arrested Nov. 8 on suspicion of DWI and released on bond the same day.
Cory Cassil Schulse, of Kerrville, born 1993, arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of DWI and released the same day on bond.
Staci Diane Adams, of Kerrville, born 1973, arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of DWI and released the following day on bond.
At least three other people have been arrested so far this month on suspicion of DWI and more were jailed since Oct. 18.
