One hundred nineteen Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest information released from the city of Kerrville on Friday afternoon.
The latest figures should be available at 4:30 p.m. today from Peterson Health, which is analyzing more additional positive test results to determine which involve local residents.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 91,759, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 244 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. At least 2,637 people had died from the disease in Texas and 2,371,709 had been tested. An estimated 100,843 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 195,239 people in Texas have been infected.
Nationwide, 906,763 people have recovered from the disease, 2,889,303 have been infected and 129,953 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 35,512,916 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 11,483,400 had been infected since the pandemic began, 535,027 had died, and 6,214,206 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Several Texas cities worry hospitals may run out of beds in two weeks or sooner
Local officials and experts in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth have expressed concerns in recent days that increasing coronavirus hospitalizations could overwhelm their intensive care capacities, with some saying it could happen in less than two weeks.
As Texas hit another record high Sunday, reporting 8,181 people hospitalized for the new coronavirus, local officials predicted cities could soon run out of space to care for the sickest patients. The state reported that there still are 13,307 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,203 available staffed ICU beds statewide, but hospital capacity varies greatly by region.
On Sunday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the Austin American-Statesman that hospitals there could be overwhelmed in the "next 10 days to two weeks" if the amount of people admitted because of the coronavirus continues to increase, adding that 434 out of 1,500 Austin-area hospital beds for coronavirus patients are occupied.
The San Antonio Express-News also reported that the city's hospitals could be overrun with patients in the next week or two, noting that the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in that area's trauma service region rose by 55% in the past week.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday that Rajesh Nandy, an associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology in the UNT Health Science Center’s School of Public Health, warned that Tarrant County hospitals could reach capacity in about three weeks.
As of Saturday, 10 of 12 hospitals in Texas' Rio Grande Valley had already reached capacity as the number of people being hospitalized for the coronavirus more than doubled over the last two weeks.
Ten of Texas' trauma service regions have more than 70% of their beds filled, with six of those regions reporting their beds are at least 80% filled, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texans in most counties to wear masks in public. The mandate warns people living in counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases that first-time violators will face a warning while repeat offenders could face a $250 fine.
Adler and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged Abbott in television appearances Sunday to give cities the power to issue stay-at-home orders in order to fight the spread of the virus.
"What I'm being told is that there's not the staffing to go along with the surge, and if this is happening in Austin, Dallas and Houston and San Antonio all at the same time, we're in trouble," Adler told CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday.
Adler added that while he appreciates Abbott mandating the use of face masks, he believes the lack of a united messaging has put the state in danger and hopes the message "hasn't come too late."
Hidalgo expressed similar concerns on ABC’s "This Week."
"As long as we’re doing as little as possible and hoping for the best, we’re always going to be chasing this thing. We’re always going to be behind, and the virus will always outrun us," she said.
Disclosure: Steve Adler, a former Texas Tribune board chairman, and the UNT Health Science Center have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Ten out of the 12 hospitals in Texas' Rio Grande Valley are now full
Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley sounded the alarm Saturday as their beds filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients and some began transferring patients elsewhere.
Ten of 12 hospitals in Hidalgo, Cameron and Starr counties are now on “diversion status,” which means all their beds are full, although Hidalgo County spokesperson Carlos Sanchez said it’s a “fluid situation so diversions may be lifted at any moment.”
Sanchez said the state has sent medical personnel and supplies to the area to help overwhelmed hospitals, “but personnel remains a concern.”
In the Rio Grande Valley, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than tripled over the past two weeks, from 253 people on June 22 to 820 on July 4.
The Valley Baptist Health System, which runs three hospitals in the region, said its hospitals in Harlingen and Brownsville are above 100 percent capacity, with more than 40% of their beds filled with patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
“What that means is that we are now at the point of grave concern,” Manny Vela, the system’s CEO, said in a written statement on Friday.
Health officials in deep South Texas are urging the community “to take immediate action to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” through social distancing, masks and hand-washing, said Leslie Bingham, CEO for Valley Baptist-Brownsville. The hospital cleared space reserved for elective surgeries earlier this week to create another coronavirus unit.
Starr and Hidalgo counties sent emergency alerts to their residents on Friday.
“The local and Valley hospitals are at full capacity and have no more beds available,” Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said in a statement. Hospitals in Starr County were also transferring patients, with at least two severely ill patients flown to Dallas and San Antonio, Vera added.
The region had recorded 127 deaths as of Saturday. Dr. Jose Vazquez, Starr County health authority, told KRGV that on Friday five people suspected of having COVID-19 died in Starr County, and “we are at the point where decisions are going to have to be made in the future about rationing resources.”
Both Vazquez and his counterpart in Hidalgo County, Dr. Ivan Melendez, have tested positive to COVID-19 this week.
As COVID-19 cases have exploded across Texas, health officials in other areas are also expressing concern about hospital capacity. In San Antonio, Alan Harris, president and CEO of Methodist Health Care System, said coronavirus cases in its hospitals have more than quadrupled over the past two weeks — an increase that he called “unsustainable.”
“What's really frightening is that there's very little we can do, because many of those patients are already infected,” said Matt Stone, CEO for the Baptist Health System in San Antonio.
Texas reported 7,890 people hospitalized for coronavirus on Saturday — another record high.
Gov. Greg Abbott, who began allowing Texas businesses to reopen on May 1, expanded his June 25 ban on elective surgeries to counties in South Texas on Tuesday to preserve hospital capacity. He also amended his statewide executive order to limit outdoor events to 10 people and mandated that Texans to wear a face covering in businesses and indoor public spaces.
Texas universities are moving more classes online but keeping tuition the same. Students are asking if it's worth the money.
Sarah Ramos has spent her summer anxiously awaiting a fall return to Texas A&M’s campus at College Station. She is hoping for some normalcy after she and her classmates were abruptly forced off campus last semester and into Zoom-based classes for the remainder of the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But as Texas scrambles to address a soaring number of COVID-19 cases, Ramos is worried her upcoming course load could once again be moved online. That’s just not the college experience she’s looking for. So now, Ramos says she’s considering withdrawing from A&M for the fall and delaying her upcoming graduation.
“I do want to return to school, but the likelihood of that is teetering right now,” said Ramos, who’s working at a grocery store over the summer to save up for tuition. “I want the best education possible, and I really don't think that I can get that online. I can't get that from a screen.”
Texas universities are finalizing their fall reopening plans as August approaches. The state’s major public universities are generally all offering some in-person classes, though most schools have moved sizable portions of the fall course schedule online or are offering classes in a hybrid format. A&M is planning on conducting at least 50% of classes online-only, while UT will move almost one-third of its 11,000 courses online.
These plans also paint a picture of significantly-altered campus life, with spaced out dining halls, capacity caps on classrooms and mask mandates for students and faculty in some schools.
But while school will look different, the tuition rates for many of Texas’ largest universities, including UT-Austin, University of Houston, University of North Texas and Texas Tech, will stay the same.
Now Ramos, and many other students across Texas who are weighing their plans for the fall semester, are asking themselves: will it still be worth it?
This summer, nearly all Texas universities went completely online and schools including UT-Austin and Baylor offered reduced tuition while several others waived fees for campus services like parking.
Campus leaders, hammered by financial losses from the pandemic and anxious to keep enrollment up, defended their decisions to maintain normal tuition rates for fall classes that are both online and in-person.
“UT represents one of the very best values in higher education in the country,” UT-Austin interim President Jay Hartzell said last week in a press conference, noting that administrators “have been working really hard to ensure we deliver online courses at high quality and ideally make the class just as valuable as it would have been face to face.”
Acknowledging some resistance to going virtual, UT System board members in a meeting cited surveys that have shown many students said they will pause their education if universities go completely online.
Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said that while around 80% of Texas Tech University’s 1,000 fall courses will be online, tuition will not be decreased in the fall.
Like many others, the school can’t afford to discount classes, because instructors are paid the same regardless. Schovanec said more than 65% of the university’s expenses are directly related to compensating faculty and other personnel.
“There’s a misunderstanding that online classes are cheaper,” Schovanec said. “When people write to me and say ‘Hey, I’m not getting face to face instruction, give me a tuition reduction,’ it's inconsistent with the reality of our budget.”
Lawsuits
The question of student value in the fall is poised to become a legal battle. Already more than 150 lawsuits have been filed across the country from students seeking reimbursement for tuition and fees from last spring.
When the pandemic forced universities to vacate their campuses in March, students lost access to campus labs, technology, transportation, athletics, library services, dining halls and more.
Baylor University was no exception. After it closed its doors, some students who lost access to those student-funded services wanted refunds for their steep tuition rates and campus fees.
Baylor, which received around $10.7 million in federal funding to offset emergency aid and refunds for students, promised students credits for unused meal plans and dining dollars, but insisted online learning did not necessitate refunds on tuition and campus fees.
But that wasn’t enough for students like Allison King, a rising sophomore at Baylor, who filed a class-action lawsuit in early June seeking prorated refunds for tuition and fees like a $90 payment for mandatory chapel sessions. Another Baylor student, Nabor Camarena, filed a similar lawsuit at the same time.
“In any other business, if you get paid all the money and then cut the services you’re providing, we would call that profiting from a pandemic,” said Roy Willey, the attorney representing King. “The sacrifice here is on the part of the students that are paying for this.”
Baylor is the first in Texas to be sued for tuition-related grievances following the pandemic.
The university said in a statement that it stands by its decisions made in an "unprecedented time for our country and all of higher education."
Other universities have already shelled out millions in refunds for unused services like meal plans and campus housing from last spring. While some of these losses were offset by federal funding designated by the CARES Act, much of it had to be covered by the institutions’ own budgets, leaving universities under financial strain as they worked to refund hundreds of students and award emergency aid.
Living expenses
The partial shift to online also has more students and parents worried about paying for college housing.
Ann Marie Hicks, who lives in Austin, will have two daughters in college this fall. With a combination of online and in-person courses, Hicks’ eldest daughter Allison, a rising senior at the University of North Texas, will only have to be in Denton for 26 days out of the entire semester.
While minimizing contact with campus is a relief in some ways, setting up living arrangements in a different city is a financial headache, Hicks said. The house Allison is planning on moving into with her partner to avoid crowded student apartments will be more than $900 in rent per month, plus additional utilities and maintenance fees. Hicks is having a hard time rationalizing the cost.
“It’s frustrating,” Hicks said. “And I’m mindful that there are many families under more constraints than we are.”
The same goes for Gaby Alvarez, a rising junior studying journalism at UT-Austin. She’s worried about contracting COVID-19 on campus – but she’s also worried about getting stuck with her lease, which she signed back in October.
As of now, Alvarez said she only has one in-person class, which isn’t a compelling enough reason to justify the $880 monthly rent she pays for an apartment near campus. Originally from Ganado, where she’s been quarantining with her elderly grandparents, she said she’d prefer to stay home if she could get out of her lease and move to all online classes.
“This is such a hard situation with a lot of moving parts,” Alvarez said. “And going back (to school) is not worth it to me, financially and health-wise.”
But the promise of the campus experience, however diluted, is a major draw for some students.
Hicks’ younger daughter Annabelle, an incoming freshman at Trinity University in San Antonio, is a theater major and is trying to take as many in-person classes as she can. Annabelle also deals with learning impediments like dyslexia, which she said makes online learning harder and in-person instruction valuable.
“Reading and communicating are already difficult face to face, but when I’m doing it through a screen it becomes even worse,” Annabelle said. “If I’m taking the risk of being on-campus anyway, what’s the point of taking classes online?”
Jorge Cantu, an international graduate student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, is also watching the situation carefully. He splits his time between the U.S. and Mexico and if his classes were to be moved online, he’d remain in Mexico to save money on rent.
But he’d miss being on campus and would lose out on using the thousands of books in the university library or other research resources to finish out his thesis.
There was no refund for fees at his university during the spring closures, including the library fee, which doesn’t seem fair to him if he’s unable to use those services.
“I think that’s one of the things that pisses people off the most,” he said. ”We’re getting charged for fees that we’re not actually going to take advantage of.”
Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas, Texas Tech, University of Houston and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporcate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Ector County GOP censures Abbott over executive power amid coronavirus, state Sen. Charles Perry calls for special session
The Ector County Republican Party voted Saturday to censure Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing him of overstepping his authority in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, while state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, called for a special session so lawmakers could have a say in how Texas proceeds amid soaring caseloads.
The party executive committee in Ector County, home to Odessa, passed the censure resolution 10-1, with one abstention and three voting members who were not present, according to the chairperson, Tisha Crow. She said she was among those who supported the resolution, which accuses Abbott of violating five party principles related to his exercise of executive power during the pandemic.
While the resolution asks that delegates to the state convention later this month consider — and affirm — Ector County's action, Crow said consideration is "not guaranteed," and one precinct chair, Aubrey Mayberry, said the resolution "doesn't have any teeth" for now — but that it was important to send a message about what they consider Abbott's overreach.
Mayberry, who voted for the resolution, said he was working with precinct chairs in other Texas counties to get similar resolutions passed ahead of the convention.
The Ector County vote came two days after Abbott took one of his most sweeping executive actions yet, requiring Texans in most public places to wear masks. For months, Abbott has used his executive authority aggressively to respond to the pandemic, forcing hospitals to suspend elective surgeries, ordering Texans to stay at home in April except for essential activities, and shutting down certain businesses — and then reopening them before COVID-19 cases surged. Texas is now one of the nation's epicenters for the virus.
Perry wrote Saturday on Facebook that he is "deeply concerned about the unilateral power being used with no end in sight."
"This is why I urge Governor Abbott to convene a special session to allow the legislature to pass legislation and hold hearings regarding the COVID-19 response," Perry said. "It should not be the sole responsibility of one person to manage all of the issues related to a disaster that has no end in sight."
In the upper chamber, state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, has also called for a special session, as have several House Republicans.
Abbott has not explicitly ruled out a special session before the Legislature meets again in January. In a TV interview Friday, though, he made clear it was not his preference at this point.
"The important thing is that we have the capability of responding very swiftly, and now is just not the time [to call the Legislature back]," Abbott told KTRK in Houston. "I will say that all possibilities will always remain on the table, but right now we're just making sure that we do all the right things to ensure that we're putting public health and safety first and that we reduce the spread of the coronavirus."
Bar exam for Texas' aspiring lawyers canceled in July due to coronavirus concerns
After urging from Texas law school deans and aspiring lawyers, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday canceled the two-day in-person bar exams scheduled for later this month, citing growing concerns about COVID-19. The bar exams will be offered online in October.
An in-person exam is still planned for Sept. 9 and 10 but could be canceled depending on recommendations from public health authorities. The Texas Board of Law Examiners will announce assistance for wi-fi and appropriate testing spaces and arrangements for people who prefer handwritten tests.
The July exam, which was to bring more than 1,000 people into testing centers across the state, was canceled a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned certain outdoor gatherings of over 10 people unless local officials approve, down from the previous restriction of 100 people.
However, some have voiced concerns that delaying the bar examination could later limit job opportunity or cause professional challenges. Students generally spend 350 to 500 hours studying in the months leading up to the exam and graduate with an average of $107,000 in loans for law school, according to a letter from the 10 Texas law school deans.
The deans, along with some students and others in the legal community, suggested instead of moving the exam online, to offer the option of legal apprenticeships in lieu of an exam or extending diploma privilege — a once-common practice that allowed law school graduates to be admitted to the bar without taking the exam.
Under previous orders, applicants could delay their exam to February and practice law under the supervision of a licensed attorney.
Rachael Beavers, a recent University of Houston Law Center graduate, is skeptical that the September exam will happen — or should — considering the rise in Texas’ COVID-19 cases.
“The idea that that is going to happen is optimism bordering on delusion,” Beavers said, adding that she's been studying for the exam eight hours per day, including weekends, for weeks. “I’ve been tracking the COVID numbers and it doesn't seem like that is going to be safe to administer.”
Beavers said she doesn't feel like she knows how to best prepare for the exam anymore.
The requirements for the in-person exam and the online exam will be different, with varying numbers of questions and essays required. The board will determine how to weigh the online exam. That also makes Beavers nervous.
“This is such a Rubik's cube of complexity that they've created, that it's hard to keep track of even what we will be studying,” Beavers said. “There's no way to know what's going to be on it. It's nearly impossible to study for.”
Friday’s decision follows the recommendation that the board made Thursday, after urging from the Texas law school deans, letters from recent law-school graduates, other public input and an online petition calling for diploma privilege.
An additional registration period for the September or October exam will be made available for new applicants. July or September applicants can change their application to the February 2021 bar exam for free.
Before canceling the exam, the court approved shortening the July test and authorized the special September date to reduce the number of bar exam-takers.
"This test is not going to be testing competency for any of the applicants this year," Beavers said. "It's going to be testing their ability to adapt to this situation."
Texas GOP will proceed with in-person state convention in Houston this month
The Texas GOP's executive committee voted Thursday night to proceed with plans to hold the party’s in-person convention in Houston later this month.
The State Republican Executive Committee, a 64-member body that serves as the governing board of the state party, voted 40-20 to approve the resolution supporting the in-person gathering. Thursday’s vote comes as the state grapples with a surge of coronavirus cases, with Houston serving as one of the country’s hot spots for the virus.
The SREC is scheduled to meet again Sunday to consider changing the party’s rules. Those rules will include a tweak that allows the party to act on an “emergency fallback contingency plan,” if necessary, to hold a virtual convention, party Chair James Dickey told members as he kicked off Thursday’s virtual meeting.
The convention, scheduled for July 16-18, will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where roughly 6,000 people are expected to attend.
Thursday’s vote came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered most counties in Texas to require masks in public — a notable turnaround for a governor who spent months resisting calls for such a requirement. Under Abbott’s latest action, Dickey said during Thursday’s meeting, convention attendees would now be required to wear masks for most of an in-person event.
Over the past week, demands have mounted for the party to cancel plans for an in-person convention, with some Republicans stating they would not attend such an event due to safety concerns. Others have also cited concerns about the optics of attending a large gathering while small businesses in their districts remain shuttered under the governor’s orders.
Meanwhile, a faction of activists has argued that canceling an event focused on selecting delegates for the national convention and voting on the party’s platform, among other things, would not reflect well on a party that dubs itself the party of personal responsibility. Some have also suggested that a virtual convention could disenfranchise certain delegates.
On Tuesday, the party’s plans for an in-person convention looked increasingly uncertain, when the Texas Medical Association, the state’s largest medical group, called on the party to cancel the event, a reversal that came just one day after The Texas Tribune reported on TMA’s sponsorship of the convention.
After Thursday night's vote, TMA announced it had withdrawn as an advertiser to the convention, arguing that face masks alone at such a large gathering were not enough.
"With or without masks, an indoor gathering of thousands of people from all around the state in a city with tens of thousands of active COVID-19 cases poses a significant health risk to conventiongoers, convention workers, health care workers, and the residents of Houston," Diana Fite, the group's president, said in a statement. "We are concerned not only for the City of Houston but also for the communities to which the delegates will return, giving the virus easy transportation to parts of Texas that have far fewer cases."
On Friday, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild also withdrew sponsorship.
"In light of the decision to go forward with an in-person Republican State Convention with over 6,000 attendees in close proximity, @TXCraftBrewers has decided to withdraw our sponsorship of the @TexasGOP Convention in Houston," the group tweeted.
On Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was hopeful that the SREC would reconsider and take the convention virtual.
"At the very minimum, masks will be a requirement for attendance and service. However, it is also my hope that over the next several days, the party's leadership will reconsider in view of the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, increased hospitalizations, and shortage of ICU beds," he said.
Thursday’s roughly three-hour meeting included a vibrant discussion about what plans related to the convention, if any, should change. Members went back and forth, making their cases for why the convention should go virtual or remain as scheduled.
At one point, one member offered a motion that would have required delegates to test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed to attend the convention.
“What a load of horse shit,” one member could be heard saying on the livestream before the motion was ruled out of order.
The SREC did not get much guidance from Abbott, at least publicly, ahead of its Thursday evening meeting. In a TV interview less than two hours before the meeting, Abbott declined to take a position on whether an in-person convention should move forward, deferring to the SREC while speaking generally about putting health and safety first.
"One thing that’s so important is we obviously have so many people who would be attending who would be coming from a variety of locations across the state of Texas," Abbott told KRIV in Houston. "These people are very valuable, very important, to the Republican Party. My top concern for them is their health and safety. The last thing that I would want to have happen is for any of them to contract COVID-19 or worse, lose their lives over it."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he'll be at the convention.
"I agree with the twenty people [on the SREC] who believe it is not a good idea to hold an in-person state convention in Houston because so many of our party activists will be unable to attend," Patrick said in a written statement. "It also risks the exposure of those who do attend. But I respect the will of the forty people who voted [in favor] and I will be there."
Number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits increases by 7% over previous week
AUSTIN — More than 96,000 Texans applied for jobless relief last week, a 7.4% bump over the week before.
It is a reversal for Texas, which had seen the number of applications for unemployment benefits fall almost every week over week since mid-March, when large numbers of Texans began filing jobless claims. In total, nearly 2.7 million Texans have filed claims since then.
The recent increase in claims, released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, comes as the state is seeing the coronavirus rapidly spread, which led Gov. Greg Abbott last week to change course and re-close Texas bars. After initially closing business in Texas in April, Abbott had began reopening business in phases.
Also announced on Thursday, in June U.S. employers added 4.8 million jobs and the national unemployment rate for the month fell to 11.1%, a 2.2% dip from May. The jobless rate for each state will be released later this month; Texas recorded a 13% unemployment rate in May, the second worst employment month on record, behind April.
But as coronavirus cases surge in Texas and across the country, economists warn of uneven economic recovery. Still, it’s unclear how many Texans are unemployed and were unable to get through to the Texas Workforce Commission, the agency that receives jobless claims, due to busy phone lines and understaffing, an issue the agency first confronted in March. Some Texans in June said they still had not received jobless benefits despite applying weeks or even months before.
Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, is far more prevalent in Texas now than it was during April, when hundreds of thousands of Texans applied for jobless relief almost every week. On Wednesday, Texas reported more than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus, more than doubling new case counts from just two weeks ago.
Self-sufficiency in East Texas: The market for backyard animals like chickens has exploded as many strive for self-sufficiency
Many people in Angelina County and around the world have become interested in self-sustainment after the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on many aspects of modern life.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agency created a Backyard Basics initiative to reintroduce Texans to practices used for centuries to sustain individuals and families.
“Now that people are spending more time at home and dealing with shortages of foods like eggs and fresh vegetables, they are seeing how some time-tested practices of our forebearers can help them manage these and other challenges,” said Todd Swift, regional program leader for the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension’s South Region. “People can improve their food security and overall quality of life by using these practices to get more personal control over their lives, especially during more difficult times.”
Local feed stores said they have witnessed quite a rise in the number of people who are buying chickens and supplies for coops.
Kathy Evans with Tractor Supply in Lufkin said the sale of animals has greatly increased.
“We normally sell chickens for like one month out of the year, and we have had them consistently come in weekly for the past few months,” she said.
Robert Massingill with Southland Feed & Supply said they literally can’t get enough chicks to meet the demand. However, he said the large animal feed hasn’t increased at all.
Joe Clark said he has seen a rise in people buying chicks and chickens for egg production at J. Clark’s Feed & Fertilizer. He said the price on chickens and chicks has risen slightly, but it is nothing compared to the increase in price of beef, which he attributes to retailers rather than producers.
The Merrell and Davis families have dipped their toe into both gardening and raising animals.
Kelli Davis said her family was going to get chicks for Easter, but when they saw how COVID-19 was starting to affect the world, they put a rush on it. They got four chicks right at the start of spring break from a local, and then spring break turned into the rest of the year, she said.
They also received two hens from one of her son’s former teachers.
“We wanted to be able to have eggs right now and have the whole experience and be a little bit more self-sufficient,” Kelli said.
The hens are buff orpington chickens. Kelli said they specifically wanted to find this breed because a friend told her that they act like pets, even purring. They also have four pullets that started as day-old chicks and have now grown to be out with the two older hens.
“We have them where they’ll free range in the yard, and they’ll come up to you like they’re little dogs. They’re precious,” Kelli said. “They come and they’ll sit on the porch with us. If you ever see our Facebook page, it’s my children and the chickens.”
Right now, they are only producing two eggs a day, so they serve more as pets right now than as a source of food, she said. However, they hope to have five to six eggs a day around August.
Glenda Merrell said that though the pandemic is serious, it has been cool for the family to come together and do things they never had time for.
Some friends asked if a couple of ducks they were raising could come live on the Merrell’s pond when they grew up, and they agreed. Then the two ducks turned into four ducks, and the Merrell’s picked up a load of chicks from a local feed store.
The chicks are still living in a small kennel in the garage until they are bigger, but the ducks have been in the backyard until they get used to living outside. They also placed two kiddie pools in the backyard to help create a mud run for the ducks.
Glenda’s son, Chase, built a chicken coop out of scratch from repurposed material. Chase said he had never done woodwork before, so he was interested in finally learning how to do it. Part of the coop was made from leftover tin that a nearby school didn’t need after finishing a fence.
“We’ve reused as much as we could reuse. We didn’t want to go buy everything brand new,” Glenda said. “We can’t stand the thought of putting things that don’t have to go in the landfill in the landfill.”
Glenda said they have learned little things along the way to make their projects more successful. They learned that you have to watch the coop and fence area carefully to spot where predators might be trying to catch a late-night snack. They have reinforced certain areas of the coop to prevent access.
They also learned that bread is not the greatest snack for ducks unless it is balled up and sparsely given. Instead, they try to give them treats of grapes, lettuce and other natural things.
“I wasn’t totally prepared, but because of having livestock before, the mess was not unexpected to me. I think for some people, that might be brand new,” Glenda said. “I keep the mud boots by the back door and come out every morning, turn on the hose and make them their mud run.”
At first, there is a pretty high cost to get into raising animals, Glenda said. However, they hope to recoup costs by the eggs from the chicks, and they appreciate the project they’ve had together, she said.
The next project they hope to get into is raising bees.
The process of raising animals can be tough, and a couple of weeks ago, they lost her son’s favorite pullet named Bucky. He was devastated, so Kelli searched her chicken-lover groups on Facebook and found an ad to win eggs or four day-old chicks.
“There was like 250 entries, and it was on the day that Bucky died. I didn’t think anything of it, and I just did everything they said — hit done, like their page. On Sunday, I heard back, and I had won 16 eggs or four chicks, so we went from six chickens to five because Bucky died, and now we have 16 eggs in an incubator, two full-grown chickens and three pullets,” Kelli said.
The chickens have become something like neighborhood pets, as well, she said.
“Everybody who walks at night in the neighborhood comes and visits the chickens, or the chickens rush out to the road to them because they expect everybody to give them a treat,” Kelli said. “People have started bringing stuff here and there like grapes. The chickens are known in the neighborhood now.”
Her two sons have now learned how to clean out a chicken coop and have learned about responsibility. She said the experience has brought the family closer.
“Do your research,” Kelli said. “They are cute, but the chick stage is really messy. It is a lot of work, but it is worth it, and you grow to like the animals. I thought I was just going to be in it for the eggs, and now I’ve got pets.”
Another 100-plus day of new cases includes first in Angleton nursing home
ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including the first case inside an Angleton assisted-living facility.
Saturday’s new numbers marked the second consecutive day of 104 cases and the fourth time in five days the newly reported cases reached triple digits.
“The numbers are concerning,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Five, six weeks ago, we were some days single digits, some days in the teens and now we’re running 100 a day. That’s concerning.”
One resident from Country Village Care in Angleton was reported to have tested positive for the virus, the first case for the nursing home facility. Sebesta did not know the gender or age range of that person.
“That is the absolute worst place that this virus can be,” he said. “I know that they have tested everybody in the past, so they will be following the protocols that the Department of Health and Human Services have put out.”
Country Village owner Sara Richards was not immediately available for comment.
The new case was one of 13 reported Saturday in the city of Angleton. Those cases included two men in their 80s or older, one man in his 60s and one in his 30s, as well as two women in their 50s, one in her 40s, two in their 30s and four women in their 20s.
Pearland and Alvin tied for the highest new numbers on Saturday; 18 new cases were reported in each city.
Pearland residents included two men in their 50s, one man in his 30s, and two men in their 20s. New cases among women in Pearland included two in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, four in their 20s, and one woman under 20 years old.
In Alvin, two men in their 70s, one in his 60s and one in his 40s, and four men in their 30s were reported positive for COVID-19, plus one woman in her 50s and one in her 40s and four in their 20s. Two women under the age of 20 and a girl under the age of 10 rounded out Alvin’s new cases on Saturday.
Lake Jackson was not far behind, with 16 new cases reported by county officials Saturday — evenly split between men and women. One man in his 60s, three in their 50s, two in their 30s, one in his 20s and a man under 20, as well as two women in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in her 30s, two in their 20s and one girl under the age of 10 made up the city’s new cases.
Iowa Colony’s 11 new cases included one man in his 30s and two under 20. Most of the city’s new cases were in women: one in her 40s, two in their 30s, one in her 20s, and four women under 20 years old.
Manvel residents reported positive included one man in his 60s and three in their 20s, plus one woman in her 50s and one in her 20s. Clute residents included two men and one woman in their 20s, one man under 20 and a woman in her 50s.
Five new cases of the virus were reported in Brazoria: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a woman under 20 as well as a girl under 10. West Columbia added four new cases on Saturday: two men in their 70s and 40s, respectively, and two women respectively in their 50s and 20s.
Richwood and Freeport each saw three new cases reported positive Saturday: two men and one woman in Richwood, all in their 20s, and three women in Freeport, in their 50s, 20s and under 20, respectively.
One new case was reported in Danbury, a woman in her 40s. One new case was also reported in Bailey’s Prairie — a man in his 70s — bringing Bailey’s Prairie’s overall case count up to two.
“No community is immune,” Sebesta said. “We had a case in Bailey’s Prairie today which is a small community. We’ve hit west of the Brazos — we’re all over the county today.”
None of Saturday’s cases are linked to a prison or a daycare center. County officials did not report any new probable cases — people who are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive — or any new deaths Saturday.
Officials did report 18 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 1,091.
“Recoveries are always good,” Sebesta said. “We just need the active cases, the number of new cases, we need that to turn downward.”
The surge in cases is not unique to Brazoria County. Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb, and 39 states saw their daily case counts increase.
The number of recoveries in the county has been higher than the number of confirmed cases for many weeks now, but the discrepancy between the two has been shrinking as more new cases are reported each day. There are 1,074 active cases in the county, compared to 1,091 recoveries, as of Saturday evening.
“We will quite possibly exceed the number of recoveries, but with the large number of cases we should start seeing large recovery days,” Sebesta said.
He hopes to see a decrease in the number of confirmed cases as more and more people wear masks, but “masks are not the end-all, be-all,” he warned.
“There’s also … not interacting with other people outside your household when you don’t have to, social distancing, hand hygiene,” Sebesta said. “Masks are just part of the equation to slow the spread. … Folks need to be safe.”
Efforts to control beach crowds also appear to be going according to plan. Sebesta described people going to the beach as a good crowd but not overwhelming, allowing those there to enjoy the coast. Closing access to the islands and beaches has made it "peaceful and manageable," he said.
With the addition of new cases and recoveries, 2,216 total cases have been reported since the pandemic reached Brazoria County. There are 1,074 active cases and 1,091 recoveries and 34 probable cases. Seventeen people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
