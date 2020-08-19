Eva Flores Monroy, 93, of Kerrville, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020 at her residence.
Eva was born in McAllen, Tx., to Manuel and Blasa, along with her brothers and sisters. She learned at an early age to be loving and patient by caring for her siblings.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a devout catholic there was never a Saturday service missed. Eva found great joy in serving others and made sure to bless them before she said goodbye. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.
Eva is preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Monroy; daughter, Rachel Juarez; and grandson, Christopher Hawkins.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Salvador Monroy, Jr., Susan Dominguez and husband Romeo, Ruben Monroy and wife Esper, Becky Hawkins, Tina Hobratschk and husband Robert, Carol Conklin and husband Raymond all of Kerrville; grandchildren, Krystal, Romeo, Daniel, Javier, Charo, Sonia, Sabra, Sabrina, Victoria, Justin, Mohammad, and Omar; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Rafael Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
