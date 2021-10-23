Warm weekend, but changes in the offing Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 23, 2021 Oct 23, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOAA-NWS-WPC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The weather pattern remains virtually unchanged throughout the weekend. Temperatures remain above average during the day and at night.Rain chances are minimal, but not zero percent. A few storms are possible late Sunday, mainly north of Interstate 10. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SATURDAYClouds start the day off with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs end up in the lower to middle 80s. There will be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Rain chances are generally less than 20 percent.Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. LOW CLOUDS AND MILD AT NIGHTLow clouds redevelop overnight with patchy fog and mist possible by daybreak Sunday.Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. SLIGHTLY WARMER SUNDAY Sunday becomes partly sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s.Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday. 90 DEGREES POSSIBLE MONDAYMonday should be the hottest day of the forecast period. Skies become partly to mostly sunny with highs around 90 degrees Monday afternoon. COLD FRONT TUESDAY?There is growing consensus that a severe weather outbreak will be possible across portions of North and Central Texas ahead of a cold front late Tuesday.This will be a day to watch, with highs in the 80s.Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night, especially for areas north of Kerrville. COOLER LATE WEEKTemperatures should trend cooler Wednesday through Friday, especially at night. 