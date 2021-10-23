Saturday weather
The weather pattern remains virtually unchanged throughout the weekend. Temperatures remain above average during the day and at night.

Rain chances are minimal, but not zero percent. A few storms are possible late Sunday, mainly north of Interstate 10.

 

SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SATURDAY

Clouds start the day off with skies becoming partly sunny. Highs end up in the lower to middle 80s.  

There will be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Rain chances are generally less than 20 percent.

Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible.

 

LOW CLOUDS AND MILD AT NIGHT

Low clouds redevelop overnight with patchy fog and mist possible by daybreak Sunday.

Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

 

SLIGHTLY WARMER SUNDAY

Sunday becomes partly sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday.

 

90 DEGREES POSSIBLE MONDAY

Monday should be the hottest day of the forecast period. Skies become partly to mostly sunny with highs around 90 degrees Monday afternoon.

 

COLD FRONT TUESDAY?

There is growing consensus that a severe weather outbreak will be possible across portions of North and Central Texas ahead of a cold front late Tuesday.

This will be a day to watch, with highs in the 80s.

Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night, especially for areas north of Kerrville.

 

COOLER LATE WEEK

Temperatures should trend cooler Wednesday through Friday, especially at night.

