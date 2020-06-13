The interpretation by The Times and others of what Harley Belew said last Monday, suffers from a politically correct fear of being called racist. I support Harley’s statements and his right to say them without being labeled by left-wing hysterics.
George Floyd had a rap sheet. He resisted arrest. If Floyd had not been engaged in criminal activity he would not have been detained. If he had not resisted arrest he would not have been drug from the patrol car and killed. While his death was tragic and unnecessary, it certainly does not deserve the pomp and circumstance that it received, when black on black murders outnumber black deaths at the hands of police by 700 to 1.
Systemic Racism does not exist in the America that elected a black man to the Presidency twice. The leftist mantra is a means to an end. An end to America as we know it. An end to our way of life. The rioting and looting is fomented and financed by enemies of America bent on bringing us to our knees. The destruction of Civil War statues is only the first step in erasing our history to make us more compliant to a socialist future. Stop the madness. Recognize the real enemy.
The real problem; poverty, crime and incarceration of an inordinate number of Blacks and other minorities, is a result of decades of Democrat policies that started with LBJ’s “Great Society”.
Reject the policies of the Democrat Party. Our Constitution, as it was written and understood, has always held the key to a unified America where the color of one’s skin is truly irrelevant. The only ones standing in your way are Democrats.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.