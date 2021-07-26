A weak ridge of high pressure should keep the weather pattern hot and dry for the most part.
A small opportunity for showers and thunderstorms exists on Wednesday. Highest rain chances remain outside of the local area, but there is just enough instability to give us a chance Wednesday afternoon and evening.
SUMMER HEAT TUESDAY
Tuesday remains mostly sunny and hot after morning low clouds burn off mid-morning. Highs top out in the middle 90’s with a few areas warming into the upper 90’s across the region.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours. A stray shower or storm is possible late. Most areas remain dry.
SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT
Fair skies should allow temperatures to drop off after sunset and continue through daybreak. A period of low clouds will be possible Wednesday morning.
Lows range from 65 to 70 degrees if skies remain clear. If low clouds arrive from the Gulf, temperatures warm into the lower and middle 70’s. The low temperature for the day may occur an hour or two before sunrise.
LOW CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEDNESDAY
The humidity should be a bit higher Wednesday. This promotes a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 90’s with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Rain chances are two in ten during the afternoon and early evening hours.
STEADY DOSE OF HEAT THE REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures will run a few degrees above average to close out the month of July.
Highs top out in the middle 90’s each day with lows in the lower to middle 70’s at night.
