Cassandra Gayl Grier
December 1966 - July 2020
Cassandra Gayl Grier was called home to the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 53. Cassy was born in Houston, TX on December 19, 1966 to Gisela Viktoria Zimmermann and Samuel Paul Chambers. She was raised in the Texas Hill Country and attended Tivy High School.
Cassy had many talents and worked in a variety of different fields throughout her life including HR, bookkeeping, cosmetology, and more. She was an avid animal lover who, in her free time, often participated in their rescue and rehabilitation. She had a passion for horses and loved going on trail rides. With her bubbly personality, she was resourceful, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings: Robert, Denise, and Chad Chambers; by her children: Brooke McWilliams and husband Ian, and Dakota Grier and wife Jana; five grandchildren: Tristan, Gavin, Coen, and Leanna McWilliams and Lyla Grier; nieces and nephews: Jody Geistweidt, James Moore, Robyn Wilkinson, Victoria Chambers, Blake Chambers, Chance Chambers, and many great nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID19 guidelines, a private memorial service was held with family on July 31 and shared to her Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her name be directed to AWS Freeman-Fritts in Kerrville.
