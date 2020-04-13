According to the latest information from the state health department, two Kerr County residents are among at least 13,484 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 177 reported coronavirus infections. At least 271 people had died from the disease in Texas and 124,553 had been tested. At least 2,014 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 41,831 people have recovered from the disease, 557,571 have been infected and 22,108 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 2,816,674 had been tested for the virus.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 1,850,807, deaths numbered 114,245, and 430,527 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 3,561
Dallas County - 1,644
Tarrant County - 787
Travis County - 744
Bexar County - 723
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 11
Bandera County - 2
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 13
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 82
Comal County - 37
A Laredo ER spent $500,000 on coronavirus tests. Health officials say they’re unreliable.
When thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests were delivered to the South Texas city of Laredo late last month, it looked as if a visiting dignitary had arrived. With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Webb County sheriff's deputies escorted a red tractor-trailer carrying the tests to a local emergency room, whose owner had purchased them from a Chinese manufacturer.
Longtime U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, who helped facilitate the arrival of the tests, smiled broadly as he carried boxes of them inside the clinic. Believing the tests would detect an active infection, Laredo leaders hustled to set up a drive-thru testing site to welcome anxious residents the following morning.
But the promise of the 20,000 tests would soon become a bitter example of what can go wrong when local governments and private medical firms try to buy supplies on the open market from unknown manufacturers, as policies from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shift and anxiety increases over a lack of test kits from official sources.
As they tried to validate the tests to ensure their accuracy, city health workers in Laredo quickly determined that they were unreliable and unusable. And even if they had passed the city’s testing, it’s unclear how helpful they would have been for the city at that early point in its battle against the coronavirus. They were antibody tests, which seek evidence that someone’s immune response has encountered the virus, not diagnostic tests that detect active infection.
Within a week, investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would seize the 20,000 tests, as Laredo police and federal authorities tried to determine the validity of the tests’ FDA status.
“We’re very disappointed, because we thought we had secured a supply,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said. “It set us back, but we can’t give up. Plan B is acquiring [tests] wherever we can find them.”
Governor extends month-old disaster declaration
Gov. Greg Abbott will extend his month-old disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, he announced Sunday afternoon via proclamation.
The move allows him to continue using a slew of powers to address the crisis, most notably his ability to authorize "the use of all available and necessary state government resources to help manage" the pandemic.
"By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," Abbott said in a statement. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Abbott issued his original declaration nearly a month ago, on March 13.
Dallas pastor lauds Trump for leadership during crisis
President Donald Trump planned to spend his Easter Sunday watching the online service of the First Baptist Church Dallas, according to a Saturday tweet from the president.
The church's senior pastor, Robert Jeffress, began his Sunday sermon praising the church's "special guest watching today" and referred to Trump as "my friend and the great president of the United States."
"Mr. President, our church absolutely loves you, as do millions of Christians across this country," Jeffress continued. "We appreciate your strong articulation of the Christian faith. I've never heard a stronger affirmation of the faith than the one you gave on Friday, Good Friday, in the Oval Office."
"We thank you for your commitment to religious liberty, and we thank you for your strong leadership during this coronavirus crisis," he added. "We are going to get through this crisis with your continued strong leadership and power of God. We love you and we pray for you every day."
Texas Supreme Court stays lower court ruling, temporarily reviving Gov. Abbott's order restricting jail release
The Texas Supreme Court has revived Gov. Greg Abbott’s order restricting the release of some jail inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the high court stayed a state district judge’s ruling from Friday night that blocked Abbott’s order. The district judge cited unconstitutional provisions and an overreach of executive power in her temporary order against Abbott. The Supreme Court’s order is also temporary, with responses due to the court Monday evening.
The legal battle stems from an Abbott order issued last month during the state disaster. The governor’s order prohibits judges from releasing jail inmates accused or previously convicted of a violent crime without paying bail — banning no-cost, personal bonds which can include conditions like regular check-ins. Under Abbott’s order, those accused of the same crimes and with the same criminal history could still be released from jail if they have access to cash. A no-cost release can still be considered for health or safety reasons after a chance for a hearing is given, though some attorneys said that can take weeks.
A state attorney has said Abbott’s order was prompted by concerns of mass jail releases as local officials worked to reduce the number of people in disease-prone lockups. Abbott said after his order that “releasing dangerous criminals in the streets is not the solution.”
On Wednesday, Harris County’s misdemeanor judges and criminal defense organizations sued Abbott in Travis County district court, arguing the gubernatorial directive violates the constitutional separation of powers between the executive and judicial branch and keeps only poor defendants in jails.
After a virtual hearing on Friday, state district judge Lora Livingston blocked enforcement of Abbott’s order for all judges. She repeatedly questioned the order’s effect on public safety and the governor’s ability to issue a blanket order telling judges how to handle individual bail decisions.
“Everyday a judge makes a decision in a case about whether or not bond is appropriate,” she said. “I’m just trying to figure out how this emergency affects that judicial decision making.”
Texas prisons won't accept new county jail inmates as coronavirus spreads in lockups
Starting Monday, the Texas prison system is no longer taking new inmates from county jails, according to an agency letter obtained by The Texas Tribune.
Bryan Collier, the executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said in a letter to county sheriffs Saturday that he recognized the move would put an additional strain on counties, but he said the action is necessary. The new coronavirus has been confirmed in at least 10 county jails, and the number of state prisoners infected nearly doubled in one day last week, according to state agency reports.
“Halting the intake of new inmates will allow the TDCJ to fight this virus without further exposing both county and state inmates,” Collier wrote.
Abortion providers want Supreme Court to restore some services during pandemic
In what has been an ongoing legal dispute over Texans' access to abortion during the new coronavirus pandemic, abortion providers on Saturday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take emergency action to restore “essential, time-sensitive medication abortion services.”
On Friday, a federal appeals court supported Republican Texas officials' near-total abortion ban by prohibiting the procedure under all but a few circumstances as COVID-19 spreads. That court said for now, the only patients who may terminate their pregnancies in Texas are those who would pass the legal gestational limit for abortions while a gubernatorial emergency order barring elective medical procedures remains in place.
“The past few weeks have been untenable for Texans in need of time-sensitive abortion procedures,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting head of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “We’ve heard patients grow increasingly more desperate for care. Gov. [Greg] Abbott has blocked abortion access for mothers who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, people quarantined with abusive partners, and patients with fatal fetal diagnoses."
Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cited a March 22 executive order from Abbott, which barred medical procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary," and declared that all abortions were prohibited except those critical to the life or health of the patient. State officials said the prohibition was critical to preserve medical resources, like masks and gloves, as hospitals gear up for an onslaught of patients with COVID-19.
Texas lags the nation in coronavirus testing
Fewer tests have been conducted for the new coronavirus in Texas per capita than every state but one, The Houston Chronicle reported on Saturday, with only 332 tests conducted per 100,000 people.
In the United States only Kansas ranks worse, at 327 tests issued per 100,000 people, according to the Chronicle, which analyzed testing data collected through Wednesday. Testing in cities across Texas have been criticized for “missteps, delays and shortages,” and the state data has lagged, including details from nursing homes.
After The Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday that COVID-19 was spreading in Texas nursing homes, officials eventually disclosed that more than 13% of Texas nursing homes have at least one resident with coronavirus.“Not fully knowing who has or had the disease both skews public health data and also hampers treatment and prevention strategies, potentially leading to a higher death count, health care experts say,” read the Chronicle’s article.
Texas blocked abortions during the pandemic. She was able to get one anyway.
Heather Artrip had an abortion last Friday. The 30-year-old single mother was ready to pack up her two sons and drive to New Mexico to find a willing medical provider when she got the call from her clinic in Austin. Two days earlier, someone had called to cancel her appointment, citing the state’s ban on abortions to preserve medical resources for coronavirus patients. But this time they said they could get her a medication abortion — which involves taking pills.
Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order pausing all medical procedures and surgeries that aren’t urgent in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and conserve personal protective equipment. Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly said that the governor’s order should include a ban on most abortions, setting off a legal battle and a barrage of conflicting court rulings that have created confusion for clinics and women seeking to end their pregnancies.
Texas doctors experimenting with plasma from people who've recovered from COVID-19
Doctors in Texas and around the country are experimenting with a new treatment based on an old technique — injecting antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the new coronavirus into people who have severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Antibodies are proteins in blood that fight specific bacteria and viruses.
In the absence of a novel coronavirus vaccine, doctors and scientists are looking to so-called convalescent plasma because they consider it low risk and because it has been effective during past epidemics. But they aren’t sure yet if it will be effective on COVID-19.
Two small studies found that COVID-19 patients in China improved after receiving convalescent plasma transfusions. Researchers plan to find out if that success can be replicated with COVID-19 patients in the U.S.
Texas officials say they see signs that social distancing is slowing the spread of coronavirus
The top officials responding to the coronavirus pandemic in Texas say they are seeing early signs of success in slowing its spread, though they are warning the fight is far from over and urging Texans to keep up their efforts to keep the virus at bay.
During two news conferences this week, Gov. Greg Abbott and his leading advisers in fighting the outbreak — officials like John Hellerstedt, state health commissioner — struck a very tentative but new tone of optimism about the situation in Texas. They said they were particularly encouraged by the declining rate at which the number of Texas cases is doubling, which was initially three days but is now up to six.
John Zerwas, a former state lawmaker and physician leading a supply-chain task force, said the decreasing "doubling time" shows Texas' efforts to contain the outbreak are having a "profound impact," while Abbott touted the trend as a "mathematical sign of success."
City leaders assess damage; Pandemic hits sales tax revenue
Sales tax revenue, a big contributor to city of Brownsville’s general fund, is taking a big hit in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and official measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.
The good news is that, even before there was a pandemic on the horizon, the city had implemented fiscal strategies that may help lessen the impact during the remaining fiscal year and beyond. Still, there will be an impact, and Brownsville City Manager Noel Bernal said sales tax revenue, which accounts for about 27 percent of the city’s budget, is expected to be affected the most as the economic fallout continues.
“Sales tax is typically a leading indicator, where property tax is a lagging indicator,” he said. “We’re actually using the 2008 recession as the reference point, even though that recession and the current pandemic are different. Because of the economy being basically shut down on the consumer side, we are anticipating the greatest short-term impact being on sales tax.”
That said, the city exercises fiscal conservatism in its budget forecasts, with the result that sales tax revenue now, at the midpoint of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, are slightly more than 5 percent over projections, Bernal said.
“That will help us offset any potential decline for the remainder of the fiscal year, which is about six months,” he said.
Sheriff sees influx of jailer applicants during downturn
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis is in a unique situation.
Coupled with the steep oil downturn and job loss due to the coronavirus, the Ector County Law Enforcement Center has received 40 applications for jailers.
Griffis said that’s well above what he’s seen during an oil downturn, but he explained the Permian Basin hasn’t experienced a downturn like this since 2016. The price of WTI crude dropped by more than $40 a barrel during the last three months.
“In previous slowdowns, I haven’t seen this large of influx of applicants,” Griffis said. “This one is hurting the oil business a lot worse than what we’ve seen in the past.
“It’s amazing for me to see all of these applications.”
Griffis said the two newest jailers previously worked in the private sector.
The price of crude oil was $63.27 on Jan. 6 and it dropped to $22.76 as of Thursday. InflationDate.com detailed the annual average crude oil price for 2016 was $36.34. The coronavirus has affected all nonessential businesses.
“There’s a wide array of different job skills that we are going to incorporate into a jailer,” Griffis said.
Griffis explained if he hired all 40 applicants he would probably be able to bring back all the inmates that are housed in other jails across Texas. Griffis said as of Thursday afternoon there are 175 inmates housed in eight counties that cost the county $7,702 per day.
Those inmates who are in other jails across Texas would be housed in the jail’s new expansion. Griffis said there are a small percentage of the cells in the new expansion that are being utilized.
The jail can hold up to 667 inmates and the expansion added 412 beds.
Fauci says 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May
New cases of the coronavirus are certain to arise when restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus are eased, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert for the U.S.
But Fauci said Sunday that the economy in parts of the country could have a “rolling reentry” as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected. Fauci also said he “can't guarantee" that it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3.
When asked on CNN if earlier action on social distancing and “stay at home” policies could have saved lives, Fauci responded in part: “It’s very difficult to go back and say that. I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated.”
Vehicular traffic reduced amid coronavirus pandemic
Traffic counts from Texas Department of Transportation show a statewide decline indicating that on some days the amount of drivers on Texas’ highways has been cut in half since local and statewide stay home orders have been put in place.
Traffic counts have declined each week since social restrictions began being put in place in Texas’ urban centers. From March 28 to April 3, TxDOT saw vehicle trips down 41% statewide. In TxDOT’s 11-county district surrounding Austin, traffic has nearly been cut in half, according to a TxDOT analysis conducted for the American-Statesman.
Austin’s 49% decline in traffic has been the sharpest of all urban areas, according to TxDOT. For example, Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane was seeing between 130,000 and 145,000 vehicles on a typical weekday in late February. Those numbers now have fallen to about 90,000, down as much as 38%, according to TxDOT.
The Houston area has seen a 39% drop-off. Dallas’ traffic is down 37%, and San Antonio’s use of highways is down 43%, TxDOT’s data showed.
