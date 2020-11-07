FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Tivy 42, Floresville 35

Alamo Heights 23, Boerne Champion 20

Medina Valley 7, Lockhart 0

Grape Creek 22, Ingram 21

Center Point 21, Harper 18

Comfort 76, Luling 0

OLH, 55, Saint Mary's Hall 6

Leakey 2, Prairie Lea 0 (forfeit)

Nueces Canyon 63, Medina 18

Eldorado 2, Junction 0 (forfeit)

Lampasas 56, Fredericksburg 20

Pearsall 24, Bandera 22

