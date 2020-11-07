FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Tivy 42, Floresville 35
Alamo Heights 23, Boerne Champion 20
Medina Valley 7, Lockhart 0
Grape Creek 22, Ingram 21
Center Point 21, Harper 18
Comfort 76, Luling 0
OLH, 55, Saint Mary's Hall 6
Leakey 2, Prairie Lea 0 (forfeit)
Nueces Canyon 63, Medina 18
Eldorado 2, Junction 0 (forfeit)
Lampasas 56, Fredericksburg 20
Pearsall 24, Bandera 22
