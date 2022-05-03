Low rain chances are in the forecast Tuesday, thanks to a weak frontal boundary that will wash out across the Hill Country during the day.
A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday. Wednesday’s activity will be dependent on activity that develops across West Texas and Mexico.
There is a severe risk late Wednesday, mainly north and west of Kerrville.
VERY WARM AND HUMID TUESDAY
Low clouds and patchy fog or drizzle is possible Tuesday morning. Partial clearing is expected during the afternoon hours.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. If a storm develops, it could produce gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.
Highs top out in the upper 80s once the clouds clear during the afternoon hours.
Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts over 20 mph possible.
MUGGY TUESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds, fog and patchy drizzle develop during the late night and early morning hours Wednesday. It remains very muggy with low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A few locations may remain near 70 degrees for a low.
Southeast winds increase to 15 to 20 mph by daybreak.
SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY
Wednesday offers higher rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Some of the storms may become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph.
Outside of the storm threats, it will be a windy day. South-southeast winds average 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts approaching 30 mph during the day.
GUSTY WINDS AND SCATTERED STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday night. Storms could be on the strong side with damaging wind gusts and hail possible.
Low temperatures hold in the middle to upper 60s with plenty of humidity in the atmosphere.
STORMS THURSDAY?
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday. There is a risk that they could become severe with hail and damaging wind gusts.
Highs top out in the 80s Thursday afternoon.
HEATWAVE THIS WEEKEND
A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring us the hottest temperatures of 2022 to this point. Friday’s high temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will offer the hottest temperatures of the year with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
Last year, we did not officially hit 100 degrees. This year, we may see the first triple digit readings of the year during the first half of May.
Hot temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with storms and a cooldown expected by the middle of next week.
