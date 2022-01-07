Clouds holding temps down Friday afternoon Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clouds filtered across the Texas Hill Country Friday morning. As a result, temperatures have been stubborn to warm up during the day.Highs should remain in the 40's across most of the local Hill Country area Friday afternoon.Winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph during the late afternoon hours. Cloudy skies continue Friday evening with a few showers possible through the overnight hours.Low temperatures hold in the 40's with areas of fog and drizzle possible. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Country Temperature Cloud Texas Filter South Wind Low Temperature Meteorology Drizzle Fog Wind Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture Jan 2022 Hill Country Culture Jan 2022 Upcoming Events Jan 11 Grief Support Group Tue, Jan 11, 2022 Jan 12 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Jan 12, 2022 CST Jan 12 A Course in Miracles Wed, Jan 12, 2022 CST Jan 13 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Jan 13, 2022 CST TRENDING NOW Man accused of killing girl seeks evidence thrown out Fatal double shooting reported near Boerne Whataburger brings third restaurant to Kerrville Engineer seeks to represent Kerrville in Texas Senate Family struggles to recover from house fire Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
