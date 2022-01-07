Friday weather
NWS

Clouds filtered across the Texas Hill Country Friday morning.  As a result, temperatures have been stubborn to warm up during the day.

Highs should remain in the 40's across most of the local Hill Country area Friday afternoon.

Winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph during the late afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies continue Friday evening with a few showers possible through the overnight hours.

Low temperatures hold in the 40's with areas of fog and drizzle possible.  South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.