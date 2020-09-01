A disturbance will track across Texas this evening and overnight tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms should increase this evening and continue through the overnight hours.
There is a marginal risk that a few storms could become severe with hail and strong wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Severe weather hazards will be highest north and west of Kerrville.
There is also a risk for locally heavy rainfall across the Hill Country overnight tonight.
Some locations could pick up one to three inches of rain if all of the ingredients come together at just the right time.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night with lows in the lower to middle 70's. If storms become strong enough, we could drop into the 60's for some locations.
Look for scattered showers and storms to continue Wednesday with severe risks diminishing.
Highs top out in the upper 80's to lower 90's.
