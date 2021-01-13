The Harper Ladyhorns improve to 14-3 overall and 4-2 in district play after defeating Goldthwaite on the road 45-39 Tuesday night.
Talli Millican scored 18 points and shot 80% from the free throw line in the Ladyhorn victory.
Kylie Wolsey scored 15 points and Rachel Perkins and Whitney Spaeth knocked down a 3-pointer apiece to secure the victory.
Carter Wood scored two points, but led the team in rebounding with a total of 9 on the night.
Perkins led Harper in steals with a total of 3.
