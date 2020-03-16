AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing as public schools face the prospect of long-term closures to combat the coronavirus.
Abbott's Monday morning announcement said he's also asking the federal government to waive its education testing requirements for the school year.
The state's teacher's union had urged the state to exactly that.
“We don’t know how critical this health emergency will become in Texas, how many families will be affected and how long some schools may have to keep their doors closed to protect their students, employees and local communities. Educators, students and their families should be focused on dealing with these critical health issues and shouldn’t have to try to cope with the additional stress of STAAR testing,” Texas State Teacher's Association President Noel Candelaria said in a news release.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, is the state-mandated test given annually to students from elementary through high school. Several state lawmakers and education groups had urged Abbott to cancel this year's tests.
Abbott said he's also working with Texas education officials on ways to keep teaching students while they are out or schools are closed to ensure they will be ready for he next grade level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.