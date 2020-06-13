It is apparent to me that The Kerrville Daily Times has joined the ranks of the media trying to push liberal agendas.
What Harley Belew said about George Floyd is what many in the country want to say themselves but are afraid because of retaliation or smearing like you did to Mr. Belew. I’m sick and tired of not being able to exercise my right to free speech because I might be ‘insensitive’ or ‘offend’ somebody.
All this ‘political correctness’ offends me.
I’m offended Floyd is viewed as a hero. I’M offended by Black Lives Matter because all lives matter. I’m offended NASCAR is removing rebel symbols. I’m offended that people are removing historical statues and want to rename military bases. KDT owes me, Mr. Belew and all the others who are offended by KDT’s stance an apology.
Guess that doesn’t fit into the agenda though.
Barbara Strong, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.