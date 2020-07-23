After 13 consecutive days with more than 10,000 people admitted to Texas hospitals, the state caught a break with the number falling dramatically on Thursday to 8,800 people — the lowest number since July 5.
However, that news was tempered by an additional 173 deaths related to the virus. This week the virus has taken the lives of 656 people across the state. Texas' rolling seven-day average of deaths is 140, and there appears to be no let up.
In Kerr County, Peterson Health reported 10 new cases as the virus continues to surge here in the Hill Country. After reporting a drop in active cases on Wednesday, this latest round of cases drove Kerr County actives to 131. There have been more than 231 recoveries from the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Peterson reported that there were still six Kerr County residents admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center with the virus, including four in the intensive care unit.
There's no clear explanation for the number of people no longer hospitalized from the Texas Department of State Health Services, but hospitalization data in the department's San Antonio region, which includes Kerr County, shows that about 800 people were discharged from the hospital.
On Thursday, the state reported there were 9,507 new cases — the fifth consecutive day where the state was under 10,000 new cases.
