Everything looked so promising for Ingram Tom Moore High School’s football team to start the 2020 football season.
The team returned a strong nucleus of senior players, had a favorable schedule but they had one big obstacle — District 2.
After a 5-0 start, the Warriors crashed in district play by losing five consecutive games to close out the season and miss the UIL playoffs.
The Warriors couldn’t hold visiting Grape Creek on Friday night in a 22-21 loss. Grape Creek came into the game with a 1-8 record, including 0-4 in district play, but the Eagles were a bit faster than the Warriors on this night.
After intercepting a Tim Leatherman pass, Grape Creek scored with 46 seconds left in the game, and then converted on a two-point passing play to give the Eagles a 22-21 lead.
Ingram tried to rally in the closing seconds but the Eagles were able to force a second interception to close out the game.
The Warriors held an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter but Grape Creek rallied to take a 14-7 lead at halftime.
With 8:41 left in the third quarter, Ingram’s Kam Carrington hit Leatherman on a 10-yard passing play. Carrington also scored on the two-point conversion to give the Warriors a 15-14 lead.
At the end of the third quarter, Carrington cashed in again for the Warriors with a 1-yard dive over the pile for the touchdown, but he missed the extra point kick.
Still, Ingram held a 21-14 lead in the closing second s of the third quarter.
The game had been exceptional in its physicality most of the night and on the next posession for Grape Creek things boiled over and both teams erupted into a melee that resulted in a seven personal fouls and an ejection of a Grape Creek player.
In the fourth quarter, Ingram’s defense made a stand on fourth down at its own 4-yard line to prevent the Eagles from scoring.
Things got chippy again between the two team — resulting in offsetting personal fouls.
That seemed to fire up both teams, but Grape Creek was able to take advantage affter intercepting Leatherman to set up the game-winning touchdown.
