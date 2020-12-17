Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer said his office continues to investigate the alleged shootout between neighbors Mart Hanna and Kenneth Brown. Hanna, who retired from the Houston Police Department, was shot and killed.
Condolences and prayers flooded social media Tuesday and Wednesday following the news that Hanna had died near his home at The Horizon gated community west of Kerrville. According to the sheriff’s office’s press release, “a verbal disturbance” between Hanna, 68, and Brown, 71, “led to both residents pulling guns and exchanging gunfire." No arrests were made, but Hierholzer said his agency’s findings would be submitted to a grand jury for review. The Texas Rangers are also aiding in the investigation.
A Facebook post under the account of Hanna’s daughter, Kate Hanna Hubbard, called the incident “a senseless act” that was “very devastating for my family.”
“Your dad and I sat next to each other in the Police academy,” responded the account of Richard Hagen. “We sat alphabetical. We became close friends and drove to Dallas together on weekends so he could see Pat and I could visit parents and friends. I grew up in Dallas. Your dad was a good man and this breaks my heart. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family. HPD has lost another good one.”
It appears Mart was well-liked and had served his church and community in various capacities, including with Kerr County Crime Stoppers. Social media users referred to him as a good friend, gentle soul and a great man.
“I served with your father on the Crime Stoppers board,” wrote the account of Brian Blackburn. “I am truly saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences to you and your family.”
An accountholder in Houston stated that Hanna was well liked and respected there, and a former member of the Houston Police Department also expressed condolences.
A resident of the neighborhood who declined to be identified called Hanna a righteous man and a pillar of the community.
Hanna reportedly had been walking his dog at the time of the shooting. Hubbard told a media outlet she wasn’t sure what the alleged argument between her father and Brown was about, but added the two had disputed before regarding speeding in the neighborhood.
The resident who declined to be identified indicated there had been tension between Brown and other neighbors over speeding, dog-walking and a lawsuit with the neighborhood’s homeowners association.
Brown and his wife filed a complaint on Sept. 26, 2016, in 198th District Court, that accused the HOA of “selective enforcement, arbitrary and capricious governance, and abuse of discretion” in declining a variance request he’d made regarding the construction of an RV barn. The couple wished the structure to have a different setback and roof than specified in the HOA’s covenants.
On June 27, 2018, the court issued a final judgment in the matter following arbitration, ruling against the Browns and ordering them to remove an RV and storage container and to pay $25,907.35 to the HOA for the latter’s attorney’s fees. It’s not clear how much the Browns paid for their own attorneys, but they’d asked the court to recover such fees from the HOA, as well as no more than $100,000 in monetary relief.
One resident said there was talk of submitting a neighborhood petition regarding the recent incident to law enforcement or prosecutors. The petition would outline some concerns. This is a legally sensitive, developing issue and more will be released at a later date.
Brown declined a request for comment.
