I started my career as a reporter — a position in which I sometimes felt like a bystander unable to really make a difference. In journalism, it seemed I had the good tools for revealing and communicating problems and needs in the community, but I was limited when it came to providing solutions.
Some of the first stories I recall covering were on K’Star, an emergency shelter in Kerrville that cares for children and parents escaping difficult living situations. One of the most memorable was a story about an influx of very young children and the difficulty the shelter was having staying stocked on diapers, formula and other infant supplies.
The morning after the story printed, the director arrived to find the office’s porch covered with bags of diapers and supplies. A need was identified, and locals stepped up to help.
Leaders don’t just identify problems; they consistently bring solutions.
But, too often, the right solution isn’t as simple as giving.
One of my favorite definitions of leadership is from researcher and author Brené Brown, who says a leader is anyone who takes responsibility for finding potential and has the courage to develop it.
Leadership is not about a title, areas of oversight or just having authority.
Leading is about having an eye for what could be and a commitment to making things better.
And, interestingly, Brené emphasizes that leadership also requires courage.
On two occasions recently, I have had friends separately share with me the same verse in Joshua.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified. Do not be discouraged, for the Lord, your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
It’s a great, confidence- and faith-building verse, but one I’m embarrassed to say I might have sped past too quickly.
“I don’t think of myself as a particularly fearful person,” I told one friend, before she pressed me to consider it more.
As I lingered there, I thought about what our team experiences at the newspaper and what other leaders are tackling as they attempt to advance their visions for improving our community.
Too often it’s when people step up on what they believe are good intentions that they find themselves feeling the most misunderstood and under attack.
I think especially of the candidates up for election right now and the courage it takes to undergo the scrutiny of a political campaign. There are few things as discouraging as having one’s character and intentions questioned by strangers when you’re trying to help.
I think also of the leaders we sometimes scrutinize on this very page, much like in Saturday’s editorial, and the challenge it must be for those in public office to have their daily work and decisions up for public challenge.
Even when we don’t agree with our leaders, we still understand that submitting to that level of scrutiny takes courage, and we thank them for braving it over choosing their own comfort.
I also think of the dozens of community leaders and wave makers who have been among the recipients of The Kerrville Daily Times’ Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year award, an annual honor for which we are currently accepting nominations. These men and women were daring in pursuit of improvements to our community.
Now, circling back to myself, I must ask, where have I been courageous?
Running a newspaper takes a certain amount of tenacity and thick skin. That’s a given.
But perhaps, I don’t feel afraid, not because of my own fortitude, but maybe because I haven’t been courageous.
True leadership takes risk. It requires vulnerability and stepping out.
As publisher, my toolset has expanded from those early reporting days, so this weekend I’m beginning a long overdue regular column.
One of the things I love about my job is the opportunity to help others learn their strengths and develop them for their personal benefit, but also for the benefit of our team and for the good of the community we serve.
And yet, there is even more potential outside of our walls and in our community waiting to be matured. And that is where I hope to focus my column.
In the meantime, I encourage you to think about the local leaders of impact — those who take personal and professional risks in the interest of our community, who give of their time or financial resources to make a lasting impact, and I invite you to honor them with a letter of nomination for our citizen of the year award. Letters may be emailed to publisher@dailytimes.com through Oct. 9.
Carlina Villalpando is the editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times.
